If you step out of the house and forget to carry a water bottle, it is not difficult to find packaged drinking water for just Rs 10 or Rs 20. However, this simple idea of purified bottled water was once considered a luxury in India.





One of the biggest pioneers in introducing bottled water to India was Bisleri. Interestingly, the brand was not Indian when it first began. The idea of 'Bisleri' originated in Italy. The brand takes its name from its founder, Felice Bisleri, an inventor and entrepreneur who established a chemical laboratory called Felice Bisleri & Co. in the 19th century.

Inventing Bisleri As A Health Tonic In Italy

Felice Bisleri developed several products, including mineral water, an anti-malaria preparation and a herbal drink called Ferro-China Bisleri, which gained popularity as a health tonic. Bisleri traces its origins to the Angelica spring in the Italian town of Nocera Umbra.

Bisleri Arrived In India When Bottled Water Was A Luxury

As per reports, Bisleri entered India in 1965 when Italian doctor Cesari Rossi partnered with Indian businessman Khushroo Suntook to introduce the brand to the country. At the time, water quality in Bombay (now Mumbai) was considered poor, while bottled water was largely viewed as a luxury product.





Seeing an opportunity, the partners established a bottling plant in Thane and began selling packaged drinking water, a concept that was still unfamiliar to most Indian consumers.





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Parle Took Over Bisleri

The business faced challenges in its early years and was eventually put up for sale. In 1969, Parle Group founder Jayantilal Chauhan acquired Bisleri for Rs 4 lakh while looking to expand his beverage portfolio. The business later came under the leadership of his son, Ramesh Chauhan.





At just 27 years old, Ramesh Chauhan made the ambitious decision to popularise bottled mineral water in India at a time when few people considered paying for drinking water.

Competition With Coca-Cola And Pepsi

The company continued to expand through the following decades. During the 1970s, Parle built a strong beverage portfolio with brands such as Limca and Thums Up.





The landscape changed after economic liberalisation, when global soft drink giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi entered India. Facing intense competition, Parle sold its soft drinks business, including popular beverage brands, to Coca-Cola in 1993 for about Rs 400 crore.





Following the deal, Bisleri became the group's primary focus.





The company continued to innovate. In 1991, it introduced the 20-litre Bisleri pack as an economical solution for homes and offices.





In 2018, Bisleri launched what it described as the world's first vertical manufacturing plant for mineral water. The company also expanded into the premium natural mineral water category with Vedica, a brand sourced and bottled in the Himalayas at its origin.





Is Bisleri Water Safe For Drinking?

Bisleri is currently under the scrutiny of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India after a laboratory examination reported the presence of carcinogenic substances in a water sample linked to the company.





Responding to the development, Bisleri maintained that its products remain completely safe for consumption.

While the FSSAI has granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri, the company has reiterated its position in its latest statement, saying: "A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption."