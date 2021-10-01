We all love a good sale, don't we? Great discounts and wonderful offers are what we always look for. Now that the Great Indian Festival Sale is here, we can get amazing deals at the click of a button! Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale has something for everyone. The sale has amazing discounts on all the kitchen necessities, letting you revamp your kitchen with some great deals. The sale started on 3rd October, but if you are a Prime subscriber, then the sale starts a day earlier (2nd October) letting you get the best deals first. Any kitchen remodeling is incomplete without a good cookware set. A frying pan, a kadai and tawa are just some of the basic kitchen essentials, without cooking would be impossible! So, if you are looking to upgrade to some good quality and durable cookware, then we have some great options for you!

Great Indian Festival Sale: Here Are 5 Cookware Set Options To Choose From:

1.Amazon Basics 6 Piece Non-Stick Aluminium Cookware Set

Amazon Basics's non-stick aluminium cookware set has six items that will be a great addition to your kitchen. Made for daily cooking, this set includes fry pan, saucepan, casserole pan with lid, and a utensil set with soup ladle, slotted turner and serving pan. The cookware of this set is free of Bisphenol A, and it is safe to use. The soft-touch riveted handles protect your hands from the heat of the stove. This product was for RS 4000 but now it is only for RS 1,899!

2.Pigeon By Stovekraft Mio Aluminium Gift Set

Pigeon By Stovekroft's aluminum cookware set is very versatile for daily use. The set includes a tawa, fry pan, kadai with a glass lid and four kitchen utensils that will help you in cooking, baking, boiling and sautéing. The feature-pure technology of this set makes these utensils smoother to use and easier to wash. It also has five layers of coating to make it sturdy and durable. The spiral bottoms of the utensil set have been developed to ensure even heating of the food. This set earlier costed RS 1,727 and now it is being sold for RS 964!

3.Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 3 Pcs with 1 Glass Lid

Prestige's cookware set comes with three utensils including a tawa, a frypan and a kadai. The cookware set is made using special technology and it lasts three times longer than ordinary non-stick cookware, making them metal-spoon friendly. This black colour set has a granite finish, making it sturdy and durable. This set is induction stovetop compatible. Prestige's cookware set was earlier priced at RS 1,880 and now it is priced at RS 1,530.

4.Cello Prima Induction Base Non-Stick Aluminium Pan Cookware Set

Cello's cookware set is cherry-coloured and includes three pieces. It comes with a tawa, fry pan and a kadhai along with a tempered glass lid with a steam vent. This non-stick set is made of aluminum; avoid using metal spatulas, forks and knives, it will create scratches on the cookware. This set is compatible with all your cooking needs. This set is also induction friendly. Don't store food in the non-stick pan. This set costs RS 2,599 but it is for RS 1,419 right now!

5.NIRLON Aluminium Gas Compatible Non-Stick Cookware Set, 6-Pieces, Red/Black

Nirlon's aluminium non-stick cookware set has six pieces that include a flat tawa, concave tawa, fry pan with a steel lid, appa chatty, kadai and a saucepan This set promotes healthy cooking as you wouldn't require oil, butter or ghee. This cookware set warms the food evenly, resulting in freshly cooked food. Long-lasting nonstick coats the cookware interiors for excellent food release, while the colourful, stain-resistant exteriors add a touch of style to any type of kitchen decor. This set used cost RS 6,030 and now it is only for RS 2,907.



















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.