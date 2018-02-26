Happy Holi 2018: Feast Your Cravings With These Delicious Foods On Holi Evening In Delhi

India is often called the land of festivals and Holi makes for one of India's most significant festivals. Smearing faces in hues of pink, red and green and endless singing and dancing, in addition to being one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the country, Holi is also one of the most enjoyed festivals. Food and drinks are an integral part of Holi celebration, no matter how exhausted you are, you are never too tired to tuck in a gujiya. Same goes for a plate of papdi chaat, malpua and chana bhatura. And in a city like Delhi, if your Holi party doesn't end in the confine of your compound you know you can always head out to explore the endless food joints and restaurants that line the city. This city has something for every cravings

Here are some places in Delhi as per your Holi cravings.

1. Craving For Desi Flavours

One of the biggest highlights of Holi is the spread of a multitude of desi and filling snacks. From the lip-smacking Papdi Chaat, Dahi Vade, to the decadent Kachoris or the masaledaar Chole Bhature, there is something about Holi that tends us towards all things greasy and good. Delhi's streets are filled with thelas, stalls and eateries offering the most indulgent and flavourful preparations under the sky. Here are a few iconic stops where you can please your cravings

Where:

For Chaat: Ashok Chaat Bhandar, near Chawri Bazaar metro station, Prabhu Chaat Bhandar, Next To UPSC Building, Prince Paan Chaat Corner- GK 1

For Kachoris: Fateh Ki Kachori, Civil Lines;

Anil Kachori, Hanuman Mandir, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

For Choley Bhature: Baba Nagpal Corner, Lajpat Nagar 4

Sitaram Diwan Chand, Paharganj (open only till 6 p.m)



2. Craving A Cheese-y Fix

Cheese-burst pizza, cheesy pasta, cheesy fries, cheesy nachos, cheesy white sauce pasta! All those cheese lovers in the house who can never have enough of cheese, Delhi's café's and restaurants have something for all of you. Be it Big Chills' creamy Chicken Pasta or Fat Lulu's loaded pizzas, there is never a dearth of options to tend to your cheese cravings. Since Holi is your ultimate license to eat and indulge, here are the places you can explore.

Where:



For Pizza: Diggin, Crusty Gourmet Pizza, Fat Lulu, Crusty Gourmet

For Pasta : Big Chill, Tonino, The Turkey Project

3. Craving Some Love From Down South

Delhi's mish mash of local cuisines and flavours makes it one of the biggest foodie paradise. South Indian cuisine is one such cuisine that has managed to finds its own strong identity in the heart of North India. From soothing to outright fiery, South Indian food is a treasure trove of flavours. From vadas, sambhar, idli to chicken chettinad and ambur Biryani, you can find them all in the capital. Here are the places offering the best South Indian fare.

Where: Naivedyam Saravana Bhawan Carnatic Café Sagar Ratna

4. Craving a Flavourful but Light Meal

Now indulgence may not always be of the greasy sorts. Sometimes you may crave flavourful food but don't want it to be too heavy on your tummy. If you are craving for something low on oil and butter yet high on taste like a delicious lamb steak or a plate of delectable sushi and salmon, Delhi doesn't disappoint. Here are some places you must try.

Where: Indigo Deli, Cyber Hub

The Runway Project, Select City Walk

Olive Roots Z, By Zizo, DLF Cybercity Gurugram

5. Craving a Big Fat Meal

In almost every major nook and cranny of the city would you find an eatery serving the best of Mughlai and Punjabi preparations. Delhi thrives on its Butter chicken, Naan, Niharis, Kormas and Biryani. On festive occasions such as Holi, if you are craving for something more than just snacks, don't think twice and go for the big fat meal. Pandara road in Delhi has a perfect setting to sit back and enjoy the authentic Punjabi and Mughlai flavours in luxury. You could also head out to Old Delhi or Nizammuddin to explore the old world charm as you tuck in the delicious Mughlai fare. Here are some places you would love to explore.

Where: Gulati, Pandara Road

Moti Mahal, GK 1

Kathis, multiple outlets in the city

6. Craving For Asian Flavours

Some lip-smacking Asian-fare after the day-long colour splash and running around could prove to be the best closure to your fun-filled Holi celebrations. Delicious noodles, fiery Manchurian, lovely Thukpas and creamy Khou-sueys, there are many Asian restaurants across Delhi that could try. Here are some of the best ones in town.

Where: Mamagoto, (multiple outlets), Asian Haus(Multiple outlets)

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Holi 2018!