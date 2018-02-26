Holi 2018: A Fully Prepared Holi Lunch Menu For A Memorable Holi Party

Highlights Holi is the most vibrant and fun festival of the year

A decadent Holi lunch is one of the biggest highlights of the festival

Holi along being the festival of colours is also a license to indulge

Holi falls on 2nd March 2018 and preparations for it have begun in full swing. The sweetmeat shops have already stacked themselves with all things greasy and good. From gujiyas, malpuas to mathris, Holi along with being the festival of colours is also a license to indulge. A decadent Holi lunch is one of the biggest highlights of the festival. If you are hosting a Holi party at your place this year and have started feeling all the jitters already, we are here to help you out! Here's a fully planned menu with delicious recipes to avoid all the fuss of putting together a great show.

Drinks

Holi without festive favourite thandai? Can't happen, won't happen. Ring in this festival of colours with Holi special Iced-tea thandai! Made with the flavourful goodness of Assam tea, almonds, khus khus, fennel seeds and cardamom, this refreshing and fragrant beverage is the ultimate cooler you would need after all the relentless singing and dancing.

Not an iced-tea fan? Not a problem. Try this wholesome traditional Almond Milk Thandai made with the nutty goodness of almonds, aromatic spices and protein rich seeds.

If the milk and nuts are a bit too heavy to start with, then you can also make some peppy and lip-smacking Jaljeerawith this lovely recipe. The refreshing ingredients like mint leaves, coriander, tamarind and cumin will help you escape the heat.

Starters

Gorging on dahi bhalla is one Holi ritual we can never get enough of. Try perfecting the art of making tangy and delectable Dahi Bhallas with this fabulous recipe by Chef Marut Sikka.Dal ki Kachoriis another greasy and delicious snack you can have for starters. This north Indian snack is stuffed with spicy lentil filling and fried till golden. Team them with a tangy chutney and you are good to go.

If you are planning to go tad adventurous, then you can also try your hands at another popular festive favourite-Bhaang ki Pakodi. Bhaang is a popular intoxicating drink prepared during the festival of Holi. These high-spirited treats would give your celebrations an added kick.

Main Course

For mains, go traditional with the all-time favourite Dal Makhani by Chef Niru Gupta. Made with urad dal and rich flavors of butter, kasoori methi, chillies and tomatoes, this creamy treat would leave your guest slurping all the way back home. Aloo lovers can gorge on the ever-so delightful, Benarasi Dum Aloo. Baby potatoes sautéed with spices and herbs is one satiating treat which is sure to impress.

For the non-veg lovers, you can prepare the fiery and flavourful Chicken Sukka, a traditional Mangalorean chicken recipe, made using fresh chicken, host of masalas and grated fresh coconut cooked to perfection.Rogan Josh is another treat which is sure to make you the star of your Holi party. The Kashmiri meat curry cooked with browned onions, spices and yogurt is a winner all the way.

Amritsari Kulcha andPashtooni Zarda Pulao would be the ideal companions to all these sumptuous dishes,

Desserts

Think Holi and the one of the first thing that comes to mind is a picture of a decadent gujiya. This star sweet of Holi is native to Rajasthan. These Coconut Gujiyasare sweet dumplings made of maida or flour and stuffed with a delightful filling of tender coconut flakes, khoya and dry fruits mixture. Another delicious dessert that would serve as the perfect ending to this festive extravaganza is this Kesar Pista Phirni. Made with a scrumptious blend of milk and rice, this delectable dessert is flavoured with a dash of sugar and green cardamom powder, drizzled with rose water and laced with saffron. There, there, we can see you slurping already!

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Holi 2018!