Junk food consumption is linked to several non-communicable and lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. While most people are aware of health problems associated with cigarettes and alcohol consumption, not many are conscious of the deep issues linked to junk food consumption. Nagpur will be among the first Indian cities to treat junk food like tobacco, not with bans, but with visual nudges. Around every tempting snack, a colourful sign board will remind you: "Eat wisely. Your future self will thank you."





The health ministry has ordered all government institutions in Nagpur, including AIIMS Nagpur, to install "oil and sugar boards" that will alert citizens of the sugar and oil content in popular snacks like laddoo, vada pav, pakora, samosa, jalebi, etc, reported the Times Of India. These boards will be bright posters that serve as quiet but pointed reminders to bring to the attention of consumers just how much fat and sugar is hiding in everyday snacks.





Cafeterias and public areas in AIIMS Nagpur will soon display these oily and sugary food warnings. "It's the beginning of food labelling becoming as serious as cigarette warnings," said Amar Amale, president of the Cardiological Society of India's Nagpur chapter, reported TOI. "Sugar and trans fats are the new tobacco. People deserve to know what they're eating."

Junk and high-sugary foods are a major cause of rising obesity in India. As per reports, more than 44.9 crore Indians are projected to be overweight or obese by 2050. Further, one in five urban adults is overweight. This move by the health ministry aims to make consumers more aware of the health impact of easily accessible unhealthy snacks.