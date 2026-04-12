Sticking to a diet often feels like a constant battle against hunger and cravings. But the key lies in choosing the right foods rather than simply eating less. Some foods are naturally low in calories yet high in volume and fibre, making them incredibly filling and difficult to overeat.
In a long X thread, health coach Dan Go suggests some healthy options to add to your daily meals. He highlights how these foods help you stay satisfied for longer, manage portions more easily, and make your weight-loss journey more sustainable.
10 Foods That Are Almost Impossible To Overeat On A Diet:
1. Watermelon
10 foods that are almost impossible to overeat on a diet:
1. Watermelon
One of the highest volume-to-calorie ratios of any fruit. The water content slows how fast you eat, which gives your brain time to register fullness before you overdo it.— Dan Go (@CoachDanGo) April 11, 2026
According to Dan Go, watermelon boasts one of the highest volume-to-calorie ratios. Its high water content naturally slows your eating pace, giving your brain a chance to recognise when you're actually full before you overdo it.
2. Cucumbers
The health coach notes that 100g of cucumbers contains just 15 calories. He adds, “They're 95% water with a satisfying crunch,” further explaining that “it takes 10 lbs of cucumbers to match the calories in one large order of fries.”
3. Celery
3. Celery
14 calories per 100g.
Mostly water with a solid dose of insoluble fiber.
It slows digestion, keeps you full, and adds volume to any meal without adding meaningful calories.— Dan Go (@CoachDanGo) April 11, 2026
He explains that celery provides about 14 calories per 100g. It is mostly water with a good dose of insoluble fibre, helping slow digestion, keep you full, and add volume to meals without adding meaningful calories.
4. Spinach And lettuce
Dan Go recommends including raw spinach and lettuce, as each cup provides around 7 calories. He shares, “Add two cups to any meal, and you reduce the calorie cost per bite while doubling the volume. It's the simplest volume-eating hack there is.”
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5. Egg whites
5. Egg whites
17 calories per egg white.
Pure protein and water. No fat, no yolk, no excess calories. High protein foods increase satiety hormones and blunt hunger. Stack these with any meal.— Dan Go (@CoachDanGo) April 11, 2026
According to the health coach, egg whites contain about 17 calories each and are rich in protein and water. He notes they have no fat or yolk, and including such high-protein foods can increase satiety hormones and curb hunger. They can be paired with almost any meal.
6. Zucchini
High in fibre and water, and containing about 17 calories per 100g, zucchini is “mild enough to fit into almost any dish.” You can spiralise it, roast it, or add it raw to salads. “It bulks up meals without adding much to your calorie count,” Dan Go shares.
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7. White Fish
The health coach calls white fish “one of the leanest protein sources on the planet,” noting it provides around 80 to 90 calories per 100g. He adds, “Protein is the most satiating macronutrient. Gram for gram, white fish gives you more fullness per calorie than almost any other food.”
8. Pickles
8. Pickles
5 to 10 calories per spear.
The crunchy, salty, sour flavor signals satisfaction to your brain faster than most foods. Studies show sour and fermented foods can help reduce cravings. Keep a jar around when hunger hits between meals.— Dan Go (@CoachDanGo) April 11, 2026
He explains that pickle spears, long cucumber wedges preserved in brine, contain about 5 to 10 calories each. “The crunchy, salty, sour flavour signals satisfaction to your brain faster than most foods. Studies show that sour and fermented foods can help reduce cravings. Keep a jar around when hunger hits between meals.”
9. Raspberries
Per 100g, raspberries contain about 50 calories, while a full cup has around 8g of fibre, even more than strawberries. Fibre slows digestion and helps extend the feeling of fullness.
10. Broccoli And Cauliflower
10. Broccoli and cauliflower
30 to 35 calories per 100g.
Both are high in fiber and require a lot of chewing. Chewing slowly gives your brain time to catch up to your stomach, which is how you naturally stop eating before you've overdone it.— Dan Go (@CoachDanGo) April 11, 2026
Finally, he highlights broccoli and cauliflower, which contain about 30 to 35 calories per 100g. Both are high in fibre and require a lot of chewing, which gives your brain time to catch up with your stomach. “This is how you naturally stop eating before you've overdone it,” he explains.
If you're craving a snack or struggling with hunger, reaching for these foods can help keep you full without derailing your weight-loss journey.