Sticking to a diet often feels like a constant battle against hunger and cravings. But the key lies in choosing the right foods rather than simply eating less. Some foods are naturally low in calories yet high in volume and fibre, making them incredibly filling and difficult to overeat.





In a long X thread, health coach Dan Go suggests some healthy options to add to your daily meals. He highlights how these foods help you stay satisfied for longer, manage portions more easily, and make your weight-loss journey more sustainable.

10 Foods That Are Almost Impossible To Overeat On A Diet:

1. Watermelon

According to Dan Go, watermelon boasts one of the highest volume-to-calorie ratios. Its high water content naturally slows your eating pace, giving your brain a chance to recognise when you're actually full before you overdo it.

2. Cucumbers

The health coach notes that 100g of cucumbers contains just 15 calories. He adds, “They're 95% water with a satisfying crunch,” further explaining that “it takes 10 lbs of cucumbers to match the calories in one large order of fries.”

3. Celery

He explains that celery provides about 14 calories per 100g. It is mostly water with a good dose of insoluble fibre, helping slow digestion, keep you full, and add volume to meals without adding meaningful calories.

4. Spinach And lettuce

Dan Go recommends including raw spinach and lettuce, as each cup provides around 7 calories. He shares, “Add two cups to any meal, and you reduce the calorie cost per bite while doubling the volume. It's the simplest volume-eating hack there is.”





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5. Egg whites

According to the health coach, egg whites contain about 17 calories each and are rich in protein and water. He notes they have no fat or yolk, and including such high-protein foods can increase satiety hormones and curb hunger. They can be paired with almost any meal.

6. Zucchini

High in fibre and water, and containing about 17 calories per 100g, zucchini is “mild enough to fit into almost any dish.” You can spiralise it, roast it, or add it raw to salads. “It bulks up meals without adding much to your calorie count,” Dan Go shares.





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7. White Fish

The health coach calls white fish “one of the leanest protein sources on the planet,” noting it provides around 80 to 90 calories per 100g. He adds, “Protein is the most satiating macronutrient. Gram for gram, white fish gives you more fullness per calorie than almost any other food.”

8. Pickles

He explains that pickle spears, long cucumber wedges preserved in brine, contain about 5 to 10 calories each. “The crunchy, salty, sour flavour signals satisfaction to your brain faster than most foods. Studies show that sour and fermented foods can help reduce cravings. Keep a jar around when hunger hits between meals.”

9. Raspberries

Per 100g, raspberries contain about 50 calories, while a full cup has around 8g of fibre, even more than strawberries. Fibre slows digestion and helps extend the feeling of fullness.

10. Broccoli And Cauliflower

Finally, he highlights broccoli and cauliflower, which contain about 30 to 35 calories per 100g. Both are high in fibre and require a lot of chewing, which gives your brain time to catch up with your stomach. “This is how you naturally stop eating before you've overdone it,” he explains.





If you're craving a snack or struggling with hunger, reaching for these foods can help keep you full without derailing your weight-loss journey.