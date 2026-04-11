After a long and tiring ride, indulging in scrumptious food at dhabas along highways provides a sense of relief. Agree? However, food hygiene at these dhabas has always been a major concern. Regular inspections of these eateries can help regulate food quality and maintain standards. What food safety officials from the Karnataka Health Department recently found at Bengaluru highway dhabas has once again sparked serious concerns.

Surprise Inspections Across Highways

On April 10, officials conducted surprise inspections at highway dhabas in Bengaluru, leading to fines amounting to Rs 1.45 lakh for violations of food quality and hygiene norms, The New Indian Express reported. During the enforcement drive, a total of 41 dhabas were inspected, and 16 samples were collected for laboratory testing.





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Area-Wise Breakdown Of Fines

On the Nelamangala–Tumakuru road, 8 dhabas were inspected, 4 samples were collected, and a fine of about Rs 30,000 was imposed. The highest penalty of Rs 85,000 was levied on dhabas along the Nelamangala–Kunigal stretch, where 9 dhabas were checked, and 4 samples were collected.





On the Tumakuru–Chitradurga highway, 8 dhabas were inspected, 4 samples were collected, and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed. Officials also inspected another 8 dhabas and collected 3 samples for testing from dhabas between Davanagere and Haveri, among other locations.

Action Taken After Complaints

The drive was conducted in response to public complaints and aimed to ensure food safety and hygiene standards on major highways across the state.

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This is not the first such action by food safety officials. A day earlier, authorities in Hyderabad seized bakery and snack items after flagging quality and safety violations at several manufacturing units. According to The New Indian Express, adulterated sweets and bakery items worth Rs 2 lakh, sold under the names “Karachi Polo” and “Ring Light”, were seized.





The items were recovered from four units: Maruthi Foods, Indian Bakery and Sweets House, Krishna Food Products, and BS Food Products. Read here to know more.