Heartwarming videos often surface on social media, leaving people deeply moved. Recently, one such clip that has been going viral features a Germany-based research scientist, Awadhesh, who has redefined the true meaning of friendship.





He has transformed the boot of his high-end car into a mobile bakery, selling various items. The highlight of the menu is Bomboloni, a soft, golden, chocolate-filled doughnut without a hole. The baked treat gets its name from the Italian word “bomba”, which translates to “little flavour bombs.”

German-Based Researcher Sells Baked Goods From His Car To Help A Friend

"This is a car worth ₹37 lakh, seriously," Harsh Chauhan says in Hindi in the Instagram video. “Let me show you, it's a Jeep Meridian. He has been working as a medical research analyst in Germany for seven years. Now, his friend has lost his job, so to support him, he is selling goods right out of the trunk of his ₹37-lakh car,” he continues.

The video was reportedly shot at the Sector 31 market in Gurgaon and has been setting a new benchmark for friendship goals. Praising his efforts, Harsh further adds, “Brother, there is so much to learn from this place, especially in today's 21st century, an era where even brothers cannot always be trusted and are bent on stabbing one another in the back. Yet, amidst all this, there are still friends like these. This is the Sector 31 market.”





The video was captioned with a heartfelt note: “Ek dost aisa bhi hai. 37 lakh ki gaadi me dost ke liye support. (There is a friend like this, too, offering support to a friend while sitting in a ₹37-lakh car.)”





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Watch the video here:

The Internet Is Impressed

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Yeh hote hain sache dost (These are true friends).” Another added, “Aise dost qismat se milte hain (Friends like these are found only by luck).” “Just men's thing,” one comment read, while another said, “What goes around comes around.”





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The research scientist who recently returned from Germany told HT that his current goal is to help his friend to create a stable source of income through their small food business, "Chatkaraa on Wheels." For this purpose, he has taken a break from his job. He told HT, "As of right now, I have taken a pause from my job. Once everything is set up for my friend here in India, I will move back to Germany."