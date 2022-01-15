The harvest festivals in India are taking us by storm. As populations across different cultures grow more health-conscious, many people are rooting for the food that our ancestors nourished themselves with. Traditional dishes made with millets are becoming a favourite among many foodies. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, we couldn't help but get back one of the most delicious millet recipes. Can you guess the main ingredient we'll use for the recipe? Pearl millet or bajra is the basic ingredient of the dish we are talking about.





(Also Read: Are You Fond Of Appe? Check These 5 Delicious Recipes That You Can Make For Breakfast)





If you've ever tried bajra paniyaram, you'll know how mouth-watering this dish is. If you haven't yet indulged in this dish, it's high time that you whip it up in your kitchen. Helping us with an interesting recipe is celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. A video posted on his Instagram page shows us how to make this savoury fried dish.

Ingredients for bajra paniyaram

Pearl millet flour 1.5 cups





Semolina 1/2 cup





Salt to taste





Yoghurt 1/2 cup





Water





Onion, 1, diced





Carrot, 1, grated





Green peas, 1/2 cup, boiled and coarsely crushed





Green chilli, 1, chopped





Fruit salt, 2 tsp

Procedure for bajra paniyaram

Take pearl millet flour in a mixing bowl. Add semolina, salt and yoghurt to it. Add water to this mix. Make a thick batter with these ingredients. Keep aside the batter for 20 minutes. Dice the onion into fine pieces and grate the carrot. Boil some green peas and coarsely crush them in a blender. Add the crushed green peas to the millet flour batter. Add chopped coriander, green chilli, onion and carrot into the batter. Add salt to taste and mix the ingredients into the batter with water. Set this aside for 5 to 10 minutes. Add fruit salt to the batter and mix. Take an idli or paniyaram pan. Oil its pockets. Pour the batter into the pockets. Cook on a medium flame for 5-6 minutes. Turn the paniyaram balls and cook for 2-3 mins.

Here is the video:

Enjoy Makar Sankranti with this special dish.