When it comes to delicious breakfast ideas, south Indian food such as idli, dosa, and upma are at the top of the list. Well, another dish that's very popular in south India happens to be ‘appe'. It's a delicious breakfast alternative that you can make using leftover idli batter. Appes are crunchy balls that are soft and fluffy on the inside but a little firm on the outside. These are served with coconut chutney or sambar. Here, we have curated for you a list of 5 appe recipes that will help you sort your breakfast at home.





5 Appe Recipes For A Delicious Breakfast:

Usually, appe is made with rice batter but you can use puffed rice (murmure) instead if you want to make the breakfast really quickly. Murmure appe is tasty and screams indulgence. You can make it in just about 15 minutes.





This is a great option for breakfast as well as snacks in the evening. Make rice appe and serve them hot with idli podi masala or gun powder to tantalise your tastebuds. This dish can be enjoyed by everyone from different age groups.

Here's another drool-worthy appe that can be easily made in the morning and your family members will like it. All you need is some rava (semolina) and curd to make it. It's delicious and wholesome. Make this and enjoy with some yummy chutney.

Are you bored with your regular style of cooking appe? Well, you can use some fresh vegetables and give a delectable twist to the recipe. For this, add some chopped vegetables in the batter and give your family a dose of nutrition in the form of mixed vegetable appe.





Moong dal appe will make for a great breakfast and serve your body with the much-need protein kick. All you need to do is prepare the batter using moong dal instead of rice, rava or any other thing. Have it with coconut or mint chutney.





These appe recipes could be your go-to breakfast option any day.