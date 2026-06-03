Mango Frooti is one of the most loved summer drinks because of its refreshing taste and sweet mango flavour. Making this delicious drink at home is simple, healthy, and much fresher than packaged beverages. Homemade mango frooti lets you control the sweetness and use real mangoes without artificial flavours or preservatives. It is perfect for hot afternoons, family gatherings, or serving chilled to guests during summer. The mix of ripe and slightly raw mangoes gives the drink its authentic tangy-sweet flavour. You can prepare it in advance and store it in the refrigerator for a few days. This easy recipe uses only a few ingredients and gives you a smooth, refreshing drink that both kids and adults enjoy during mango season.





Also Read: 11 Best Mango Recipes | Easy Mango Recipes

How To Make Mango Frooti At Home

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

1 raw mango

4 tablespoons sugar

3 cups water

Ice cubes as needed

Mint leaves for garnish

Method





1. Peel And Chop The Mangoes





Wash the ripe and raw mangoes well before peeling them. Cut them into small pieces so they cook faster and blend smoothly.





2. Cook The Mango Pulp





Add the chopped mangoes to a pan with water and cook for a few minutes. The mango pieces should turn soft and tender after boiling.





3. Blend Into A Smooth Mixture





Let the cooked mangoes cool slightly before blending. Blend them well with sugar until you get a smooth and creamy pulp.





4. Strain And Mix Well





Strain the mango mixture to remove any fibres for a smooth texture. Add chilled water and mix everything properly to get the right consistency.





5. Chill And Serve Fresh





Pour the mango frooti into glasses and add ice cubes for extra freshness. Garnish with mint leaves and serve the drink nicely chilled.





Homemade mango frooti is a refreshing summer drink that is easy to prepare, delicious to taste, and healthier than store-bought beverages.