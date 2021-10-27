Kebabs are one such delicacy that has a place in everyone's heart. Whether they are grilled, pan-fried, or deep-fried, this delight is always delectable to have. And especially when it's filled with bhuna masala, a perfect balance of spices and has a crusty texture on the outside, this dish screams indulgence. So, if just the thought of kebab has made you hungry for some of its spicy goodness, then here we bring you a yummy recipe of kakori kebab- this kebab is not only rich in masalas but also rich in history! These kakori kebabs come from the outskirts of Lucknow and are renowned for the texture, taste and story behind their making.





According to folklore, Nawab Syed Mohammad Haider Kazmi, a local lord of Lucknow's Kakori district, threw a party for one of his British associates. The Nawab served the best of Awadhi food for his foreign guests, including the famed seekh kebabs. However, when a British official made a snide remark about the coarse and chewy texture of the Seekh Kebabs, the entire court took an offence. Then the enraged Nawab immediately ordered his khansamah to create a tender version of those kebabs the next day, hence creating the famed kakori kebabs!

In this dish, the khansamah made use of mutton and masalas. So for you to indulge in the same taste, here we have just the recipe you need! Read the recipe below.

Here Is The Recipe Of Kakori Kebabs | Kakori Kebabs Recipe

First, mix minced mutton with all the spices, marinate for about four hours, and then grind to form a smooth, thick paste. Knead this mixture well and mix in the roasted gram and the egg. Cover and refrigerate for another hour. About 25 minutes before serving, shape the meat around the skewers and place the kebabs onto a grill over a drip tray or in a pre-heated oven. If cooking them over a charcoal grill, you will have to keep rotating them to brown and cook evenly. They should take 15-20 minutes to cook. Brush with ghee and cook another 2 minutes. Serve garnished with chaat masala onions and lemon and serve with green chutney.





Find the full recipe of kakori kebabs above in the header.





Make this delicious delicacy, and let us know how you like the taste of it!