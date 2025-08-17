Dating someone from another culture often means your taste buds end up dating too. Suddenly, dinner isn't just pizza or pasta; it is you learning how to eat with chopsticks, or them trying to handle your version of "not that spicy" curry. Those little food moments, laughing over mispronounced dish names, trading recipes from home, or introducing each other to comfort food, become some of the sweetest parts of the relationship. That's exactly what Indian content creator Piyusha Patil showed when she shared her experience of spending Lunar New Year with her South Korean boyfriend's family. Her video, posted on Instagram, was about sharing food and those small cultural surprises that make cross-cultural relationships so memorable.





Also Read: Korean Man Enjoys South Indian Vegetarian Food In Seoul Restaurant





The main dish of the day was Mandu Tteokguk, which is dumpling rice cake soup, a staple of the celebration. Piyusha rolled up her sleeves and joined the family in preparing Mandus. Huge containers of filling were set out, and everyone sat around shaping dumplings together. Some were perfectly neat, others were made into fun little shapes, each one carrying a bit of personality.

"His dad and uncle were in the kitchen, while we were on duty to fill up the Mandus," she shared. "Honestly, it was a fun time. I told his family all the funny stories I knew." Of course, no family cooking session is complete without a quick grocery run. "We had to go out to get one missing ingredient, which is something that often happens in Indian families too," Piyusha said. After coming back, her boyfriend chopped strawberries and grapes into a fruit salad.





What really stood out was a thoughtful gesture from her boyfriend's father. Knowing she might miss the taste of home, he prepared a dahi dish for her, and also got curry mix and naan just for her. The final spread was a feast: fish, meat, prawns, veggies, and of course, the Mandu Tteokguk. "It was so delicious, I ended up with a food coma," Piyusha joked.





After the meal, the younger family members bowed to their elders as part of the Lunar New Year ritual. Piyusha joined in and was gifted a box of sweets, chocolates, and even an envelope of money, just like the rest of the family.

Also Read: Indian Woman Living In South Korea Shares Struggle Of Finding Vegetarian Food





Although the video was first shared some months ago, it has continued to make the rounds online. Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





A user commented, "So thoughtful that his dad got you curry and naan."





Another wrote, "I love how the whole family shares the weight of cooking and stuff!"





A third said, "The family is soooo sweet."





"So happy for you," someone added.





"Didi is living kdrama life," a comment read.

What is the most memorable cross-cultural dish you have ever shared or tried? Let us know in the comments below.