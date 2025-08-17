Kriti Sanon recently declared her love for food with a quirky reel. In a video shared on her Instagram page, viewers are treated to a compilation of different foodie moments. A voiceover in Hindi explains the merits of food and its ability to make life better. The montage starts with Kriti Sanon facing the camera and saying, "I'm hungry. Like, I'm very hungry. I'm hangry." Then the voiceover states that there is a single solution for everything in the world - and it is none other than food.





Also Read: Kriti Sanon Enjoys The "Best Jalebis" On The Sets Of Do Patti





"If you're feeling hungry, eat food. If you're feeling bored, eat food. If you're sad, eat food. If you're happy, eat food," the reel instructs. We get to see Kriti enjoying a range of dishes and snacks. She enjoys bites of what seem to be dumplings, and much more! In the caption, Kriti wrote, "Sunday hai.. kya khaaya?" [It's Sunday, what did you eat?] She also called herself a #FoodieForLife. Take a look at the video below:

Also Read: What Is Kriti Sanon's Favourite Food? Hint: It's A Popular North Indian Dish





Before this, Kriti Sanon posted a carousel showing how she "March-ed into April." It included some foodie sneak peeks. One of them showed her holding a plate of what appeared to be dal khichdi and curds. In another photo, two mouth-watering rasgullas were visible. Click here to read the full story.





In the past, Kriti Sanon has expressed her love for food in other ways. She once shared a post where she revealed what she considers the "little joys of life." They included "cuddles, self-love, food, calm, home, sunlight and more food." Her carousel featured buttery parathas and samosas with chai. Read the complete article here.

We can't wait for Kriti Sanon's next foodie update!