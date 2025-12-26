Winter calls for food that feels warm, filling, and deeply satisfying, and Matar Keema fits the brief without trying too hard. This much-loved North Indian dish brings together minced meat and sweet green peas in a spiced masala that feels just right for cold days. The richness of the keema, paired with the gentle sweetness of seasonal matar, creates a balance that works every single time. Winter is also when fresh green peas are at their best, which gives the dish a cleaner, brighter flavour compared to frozen ones. Served with roti, naan, or plain rice, Matar Keema is a dependable meal that often ends up at the centre of family lunches and dinners. Its comforting nature, layered spices, and familiar aroma make it a winter staple in many Indian homes.

What Makes Matar Keema A Winter Favourite

What sets Matar Keema apart is the way protein and vegetables come together in one dish without competing for attention. Minced meat cooks relatively quickly and absorbs spices evenly, while green peas bring a soft sweetness that balances the heat and earthiness of the masala. Another reason the dish is so popular is its flexibility. You can adjust the spice level easily, make it dry or with gravy, and pair it with almost any Indian bread or rice. It is also a nourishing option during winter, when the body naturally craves food that feels hearty and warming. Using fresh winter peas adds a seasonal element that enhances both texture and taste.





Adding Fresh Methi Leaves For Extra Flavour

While the classic version uses only minced meat and peas, adding fresh methi leaves can deepen the flavour and give the dish a slightly bitter edge that works well with the spices. Fenugreek leaves add freshness and complexity without overpowering the base masala. For those who prefer a vegetarian option, the same onion and tomato base can be used without the minced meat. Mashed boiled peas can be added and sautéed well before continuing with the rest of the method, keeping the flavours familiar while making the dish meat-free.

Ingredients

Main Ingredients:

500 grams minced meat

1 cup fresh green peas

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee

Spices and Seasonings:

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder, adjust to taste

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Optional Ingredients:

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Green chillies for extra heat

Method of Preparation

Step 1: Preparing the Base

Heat oil or ghee in a deep pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle until aromatic. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. This stage is important, as properly cooked onions form the foundation of a rich and flavourful masala.





Step 2: Adding Spices and Tomatoes

Add the ginger garlic paste and cook for about a minute, until the raw aroma fades. Add the chopped tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook this mixture until the oil begins to separate from the masala, indicating that it is well cooked.

Step 3: Cooking the Keema

Add the minced meat to the pan and mix it thoroughly with the masala. Cook on medium heat until the keema changes colour and releases its natural juices. Stir occasionally to break any lumps and ensure even cooking throughout.

Step 4: Adding Green Peas

Once the minced meat is partially cooked, add the fresh green peas. Mix well, cover the pan, and cook on low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. The peas will soften and absorb the flavours of the meat and spices.

Step 5: Final Touch

Sprinkle garam masala and add chopped green chillies if you prefer extra heat. Cook uncovered for a few minutes to adjust the consistency. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.





Matar Keema is more than just a winter recipe. It is comfort food that feels familiar, filling, and deeply satisfying. With its warming spices, seasonal ingredients, and simple method, it remains a reliable dish for cold days and cosy meals at home.