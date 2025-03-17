Pulao is a beloved dish in every Indian household, often prepared as a comforting one-pot meal, especially on weekends. Its ease of preparation makes it a great option for office lunches as well. You can make pulao using a mix of vegetables, paneer, chicken, or meat, depending on your preference.





Today, we bring you an amazing Keema Pulao recipe that is perfect for anything from weekend indulgence to special occasions. If you're a non-vegetarian, you've probably tasted mutton biryani, but Mutton Keema Pulao, infused with aromatic spices and herbs, offers a whole new flavour experience.





Unlike biryani, which requires significant time and effort, Keema Pulao is ready in just 20 minutes! Before you start, here are some essential tips to help you make the perfect Keema Pulao.

Tips to Make Perfect Keema Pulao:

Marinate the Keema

Take minced meat in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and let it marinate for 15 minutes.





Use the Right Rice

For the best flavour and texture, always use Basmati rice when making Keema Pulao.





Cook in Desi Ghee

Cooking in desi ghee enhances the richness and taste of the pulao. While you can use oil, ghee gives a more authentic and aromatic flavour.





Add Whole Spices in the Right Order

Whole spices add depth to the flavour of Keema Pulao, so they must be added in the right order. Once the ghee is hot, add whole spices one by one and let them crackle before proceeding.





Use Leftover Rice (Optional)

If you have leftover rice, you can use it to prepare Keema Pulao for a quick and delicious meal.

How to Make Keema Pulao | Easy Keema Pulao Recipe

Heat ghee or oil in a pan.

Add cinnamon stick, black peppercorns, and cloves. Sauté for a few seconds.

Add ginger-garlic paste, chopped onions, and green chillies. Sauté until golden.

Add mutton keema, chopped mint leaves, and salt. Cook on high flame for a few minutes.

Add turmeric, meat masala, red chilli powder, and cumin powder. Mix well.

Add chopped tomatoes, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Cook until the tomatoes soften.

Finally, add cooked rice and mix everything thoroughly.

While making Keema Pulao, feel free to adjust the spice levels according to your taste. Serve it with chutney, raita, or salan for a complete meal.





Try this recipe once, and enjoy it with your family-we're sure you'll love it!