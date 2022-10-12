Whether you are in North India or in the Southern part of the country, the breakfast buffet is just incomplete without staples like idli, dosa, sambhar, chutney and medu vada. The masaledaar flavours of sambhar, paired with the fluffy and soft idli, makes a combination that is loved by all. Idli is one South Indian breakfast recipe that is unarguably one of the most loved dishes of Indian cuisine. From rice to semolina, poha and more, it can be made with any available ingredient and that too in a matter of minutes. You do not need to invest back-breaking efforts and time while preparing idli. Adding to the list, here we bring you one more recipe for preparing idli. It is called Mixed dal idli.





Besides being delicious in taste, this idli recipe is loaded with protein derived from mixed lentils. Lentils are known to be rich in protein among other nutrients, making them a must-include food in your daily diet. Plus, this idli recipe also makes for a perfect weight loss meal. So, let's get started with the recipe below.

Mixed Dal Idli Recipe: How To Make Mixed Dal Idli

To begin with, wash and soak the rice and lentils together for one hour. Use chana dal, moong dal, toor dal, urad dal, and masoor dal.





Once soaked, grind them along with hing, dry red chillies, ginger, cumin seeds and salt to taste. Keep grinding until a smooth and consistent paste. Add a bit of fruit salt for fermentation. Set aside.





For the tadka, heat coconut oil in a pan, add curry leaves, mustard seeds, urad dal and let them splutter. Add this to the idli paste.





The last step is to steam the idli in the steamer and wait for about 15-20 minutes. Voila, your protein-rich idli is ready!





Try out this recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.



