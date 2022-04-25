Let's admit it, idli is undoubtedly one of the most popular south Indian recipes. The light, soft and fluffy idlis make for a wholesome meal any day. You can dunk it in sambhar, pair it with chutneys or even have the plain idlis as it is! This one dish is bound to satisfy you. However, sometimes that plain taste of idli can get boring for many. And when that happens, we always try to experiment. However, if you are unsure of what all combinations can be used to amp up the flavour of the idlis, fret not. We have just what you need. Here we bring you some yummy recipes that will give an extra zing to your idlis!





Here Are Ways 5 To Amp Up Idli

Chinese Idli is an interesting and innovative Indo-Chinese recipe. It also includes chopped vegetables, delectable sauces, and other ingredients. This simple recipe can be used as a snack for any occasion.





Idli tikka is a mouth-watering combination of South Indian and North Indian cuisines that puts the best of both worlds on your plate. The best part about this snack is how simple it is to make: simply marinade the leftover idlis and saute them in a pan.

Sooji idlis, onions, cabbage, red bell pepper, capsicum, mustard seeds, green beans, and black pepper are all needed for this exciting stir-fry meal. All you would need to do is then throw in your masalas and relish these masala idlis!

Stuff idlis are a delicious way of giving the plain idlis a new twist! In this delicious recipe, you would need to prepare an aloo masala and then place it in the middle of the batter before steaming. Once these idlis are ready, you will find a new surprise of aloo stuffed in the middle of it!





This fusion recipe may sound a bit offbeat, but trust us, its taste is going to hook you! This idli pasta recipe makes use of the delicious pasta sauce and vegetables. Plus, people of all ages will love to devour this dish. Try it out today!











Make these delicious recipes and let us know which one was your favourite.