There are some comfort foods that never fail to lift our mood, and kadhi chawal tops that list for many of us. The tangy, creamy kadhi paired with fluffy rice makes for a wholesome meal that feels like a warm hug on a plate. But what if we told you that you could enjoy this classic dish without juggling multiple pots and pans? Yes, you heard it right! An Instagram creator, @nikunjgram, has shared a brilliant one-pot version of kadhi chawal that's perfect for busy days. Quick, fuss-free, and oh-so-satisfying, this recipe ensures you can whip up your favourite meal in no time. Whether you're a die-hard kadhi lover or just craving a hearty bowl, this one is worth bookmarking.





Is Kadhi Chawal Healthy?

Kadhi chawal can be a relatively healthy option, as besan (gram flour) is a good source of protein and fibre. However, the dish's nutritional value depends on the amount of oil used and the type of rice. Brown rice and minimal oil can make it a healthier choice.

Can You Eat Kadhi Chawal On A Weight Loss Diet?

While kadhi chawal can be a nutritious meal option, it's not the most ideal for weight loss due to its high carbohydrate content from the rice. However, you can make it weight-loss-friendly by using brown rice, reducing oil, and adding more vegetables. Remember, moderation is key.

In Which State Is Kadhi Chawal Famous?

Kadhi chawal is a popular dish in several Indian states, particularly in Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, and Delhi, where it's often served as a comfort food. Each region adds its unique twist to the recipe, making it a beloved dish across the country.

What To Pair With Kadhi Chawal?

Kadhi chawal is often enjoyed on its own, but you can pair it with papad, pickles, or a side of fried vegetables for added flavour and texture. Adding a dollop of ghee or a sprinkle of fresh coriander can also elevate the dish. Experiment with different combinations to find your perfect match!

How To Make One-Pot Kadhi Chawal | Kadhi Chawal Recipe

Step 1: Prepare The Besan Mixture

Start by adding besan, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, haldi, coriander powder, jeera powder, and salt to a bowl. Mix in dahi and a little water until the mixture is smooth and lump-free.

Step 2: Temper The Spices

Next, heat oil in a pressure cooker and add rai, cumin seeds, dried red chillies, curry leaves, and bay leaf. Saute well and add a pinch of haldi.

Step 3: Combine The Mixtures

Now, pour the prepared besan-dahi mixture into the pressure cooker and mix well.

Step 4: Cook The Kadhi Chawal

Bring the mixture to a boil, then add soaked rice along with some water. Pressure cook for a few minutes and serve hot.





Watch the full recipe video below:

With these simple steps, you can now enjoy a delicious and comforting one-pot kadhi chawal, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal!