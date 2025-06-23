There's something undeniably comforting about a bowl of kadhi. This yoghurt-based curry is a staple in Indian kitchens, loved for its tangy flavour and soothing warmth. From Punjabi kadhi and Gujarati kadhi to Sindhi curry and more, each region has its own take, with variations in spice levels and the inclusion (or exclusion) of pakodas. If you are a kadhi enthusiast and looking to try something new, here is a delightful version you may not have tasted yet. It is the Jodhpuri Chana Methi Kadhi. Shared by the Instagram page @fit.khurana, this recipe swaps out the usual pakodas for protein-rich chana and adds methi for a flavourful punch.

Also Read: This High-Protein, Low-Calorie Soya Kadhi Might Make You Forget About Regular Kadhi

What Is Jodhpuri Chana Methi Kadhi?

This version of kadhi brings a wholesome twist to the traditional recipe. Instead of deep-fried pakodas, it features boiled kala chana, making it a healthier and more protein-packed option. The base remains the classic besan-yoghurt mix, but the addition of fresh methi leaves gives it a distinct, earthy flavour that sets it apart.

What To Serve With Jodhpuri Chana Methi Kadhi?

Just like any other kadhi, Jodhpuri chana methi kadhi tastes the best with steamed rice. You can also savour it with jeera rice. And yes, do not forget to serve some crispy papad, sliced onions and a spicy achaar on the side.

Is Jodhpuri Chana Methi Kadhi Healthy?

Absolutely! This kadhi has chana as its main ingredient, which is an excellent source of protein. If you're on a weight loss diet, you can consume it guilt-free without worrying about extra calories. However, be sure to practice portion control and have less rice with the kadhi, as they are high in carbs.

How To Make Jodhpuri Chana Methi Kadhi | Kadhi Recipe

To begin with, add besan, yoghurt, red chilli powder, salt, and haldi in a bowl. Gradually add water and combine well to form a smooth batter.

In a pan, heat ghee and add minced garlic, methi dana, hing, jeera, mustard seeds, green chillies, red chillies, and curry leaves. Saute for a minute or two.

Now, add chopped methi leaves and saute again for about two minutes.

Add the prepared besan kadhi mix and let it boil on a medium flame.

Then add your boiled kala chana and cook for 10-15 minutes and add jaggery.

Serve with hot rice and enjoy.

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: Kadhi Not Sour Enough? These 5 Tips Will Make It Extra Sour And Delicious

Jodhpur chana methi kadhi is not only delicious but also super easy to make. Prepare it for your next lunch or dinner meal and impress everyone with your cooking skills.