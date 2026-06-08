Tandoori roti is a popular Indian flatbread loved for its smoky flavour and slightly crisp texture. It is usually prepared in a clay tandoor, which gives it a unique taste and char. However, you do not need a traditional oven to enjoy this delicious bread. With a simple pressure cooker, you can recreate a similar texture and flavour at home.





This method is easy, budget-friendly, and perfect for everyday cooking. A pressure cooker can reach high temperatures, allowing the roti to puff up and develop those signature brown spots. With the right steps, you can make soft yet slightly crisp tandoori rotis that taste close to restaurant-style ones.





Also Read: How To Make Roomali Roti At Home

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How To Make Tandoori Roti In A Pressure Cooker

Prepare the Dough





In a bowl, mix whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt. Gradually add water and knead it into a soft, smooth dough. Knead well for about 5-7 minutes to develop elasticity. Once done, cover the dough and let it rest for at least 20 minutes. Resting helps the dough become softer and easier to roll, resulting in better rotis.





Divide and Roll the Rotis





After resting, divide the dough into equal-sized balls. Roll each ball into a medium-thick circle. Avoid rolling them too thin, as slightly thicker rotis give a better tandoori texture and remain soft inside while cooking.





Apply Water on One Side





Lightly brush or spread water on one side of the rolled roti. This step is important as it helps the roti stick properly to the inner wall of the pressure cooker, just like it sticks inside a tandoor.





Preheat the Pressure Cooker





Remove the rubber gasket and whistle from the cooker lid. Place the empty pressure cooker on high heat and let it preheat for a few minutes. The cooker should be very hot before you start cooking, as high heat is key to achieving the right texture.





Stick and Cook the Roti





Carefully place the water-coated side of the roti onto the inner wall of the cooker. Press it slightly so it sticks well. Let it cook until bubbles start to appear and the surface begins to brown. This indicates that the roti is cooking properly.





Roast Over Direct Flame





Once the base is cooked, carefully turn the cooker upside down over the flame to cook the other side. The exposed side will get direct heat, creating charred spots like a tandoor. Use tongs to remove the roti once it turns golden brown.





Serving Suggestion





Serve tandoori roti hot with butter or ghee brushed on top for extra flavour. It pairs perfectly with rich curries like paneer butter masala, dal makhani, or chicken curry. You can also enjoy it with grilled vegetables or kebabs for a complete meal.





Making tandoori roti in a pressure cooker is a simple way to enjoy smoky, restaurant-style bread at home. With minimal ingredients and the right technique, you can recreate this classic dish without any special equipment.