Tandoori roti is one of the most loved Indian flatbreads, traditionally cooked inside a clay tandoor for its signature smoky flavour and crisp texture. However, you do not need a tandoor to enjoy this delicious bread at home. With a simple tawa and a few basic ingredients, you can make soft yet slightly charred tandoori rotis that pair perfectly with dals, curries, and grilled dishes. The key lies in getting the right dough consistency and using the proper cooking method. This homemade version is easy to follow, needs minimal equipment, and gives an authentic taste in every bite. Whether it is a family dinner or a festive meal, these rotis will make your spread feel more complete.





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How To Make Tandoori Roti on Tawa

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup plain flour (optional for softer texture)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons curd

1 tablespoon oil

Warm water as required

Butter or ghee for brushing

Method





Prepare the Dough





Mix both flours, salt, sugar, and baking powder in a bowl. Add curd, oil, and warm water gradually to knead a soft and smooth dough.





Rest the Dough





Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 to 40 minutes. Resting makes it easier to roll and helps in getting softer rotis.





Shape the Rotis





Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each one into an oval or round roti. Keep them slightly thicker than regular chapatis for that tandoori-style texture.





Apply Water





Brush one side of the rolled roti generously with water. This helps it stick firmly to the hot tawa while cooking.





Cook on the Tawa





Place the wet side of the roti on a hot iron tawa and cook until bubbles appear. Carefully turn the tawa over the flame so the top surface cooks directly over the heat and gets light charred spots.





Finish and Serve





Remove once both sides are evenly cooked. Brush with butter or ghee and serve hot with your favourite curry or dal.





Homemade tandoori roti on a tawa is a quick and tasty way to enjoy restaurant-style bread without using a traditional tandoor. With the right method, you can make soft and flavourful rotis that go well with any Indian meal.