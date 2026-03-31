An Indian thali feels incomplete without some kind of bread on the side. While roti and paratha are part of everyday meals, Indian cuisine offers a wide range of flatbreads to try. Among them, naan holds a special place, especially in North India. From butter naan to stuffed versions, it pairs well with rich gravies and flavourful dishes. One of the most loved varieties is garlic naan, known for its strong aroma and buttery taste. Traditionally cooked in a tandoor, naan gets its smoky flavour from the clay oven. However, since not everyone has access to a tandoor, you can easily make tasty garlic naan at home using a simple tawa with the right technique and a few useful tips.





Also Read: 6 Delicious Indian Curries That Go Perfectly With Butter Naan

Why Garlic Naan Stands Out

Soft, buttery texture with lightly crisp edges

Strong garlic flavour in every bite

Rich yet well-balanced taste

Pairs well with creamy curries

Brings a restaurant-style feel at home

Also Read: Butter Garlic Naan Ranked Best Bread In The World, Bhatura And 11 More Indian Breads Featured

6 Tips To Make Garlic Naan At Home:

1. Prepare the Dough

Start by making a soft and slightly sticky dough using all-purpose flour, yoghurt, yeast (optional), salt, and a little oil. Knead it well until smooth so the naan turns soft and fluffy. A soft dough is key to achieving the right texture.

2. Rest the Dough

Let the dough rest for at least 1-2 hours. This step is important as it allows the dough to become light and airy. Proper resting helps make the naan soft inside and easier to roll.

3. Make Garlic Butter

Prepare garlic butter by mixing melted butter with finely chopped garlic and a pinch of coriander leaves. Keep this ready for later use. Fresh garlic adds a strong and delicious flavour to the naan.

4. Roll the Naan

Take a portion of dough and roll it into an oval or teardrop shape. Sprinkle or press minced garlic on one side and gently roll again so the garlic sticks well to the surface.

5. Cook on a Tawa

Heat a tawa well and place the naan on it. Cook one side, then flip and cook the other side until golden brown spots appear. Press lightly for even cooking and slight charring, similar to tandoor-style naan.

6. Apply Garlic Butter

Once the naan is cooked, immediately brush the garlic butter on top. This step is important, as the hot naan absorbs the butter well, making it more flavourful and aromatic.





With these simple tips, you can easily make soft and delicious garlic naan on a tawa and enjoy a restaurant-style experience right at home.