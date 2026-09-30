Lemons are a kitchen staple all year round. Whether you're adding them to salads, curries, drinks or marinades, they bring a fresh and tangy flavour that can instantly enhance a dish. Since lemons are used so frequently, many households prefer buying them in bulk. However, if they are not stored properly, they can quickly dry out or lose their freshness. The good news is that a few simple storage tricks can help keep lemons fresh for much longer.





Recently, digital creator Anjali shared three easy ways to store lemons on Instagram. These methods can help prevent lemons from drying out and may keep them fresh for up to one to two months when stored correctly.





Before we look at the storage methods, here are some reasons why lemons deserve a place in your daily diet:

Also Read: How To Keep Wooden Spoons And Spatulas Clean And Long-Lasting

Benefits Of Including Lemons In Your Diet

The citric acid in lemons helps stimulate digestive juices and enzymes, which may support healthy digestion.

A squeeze of lemon can brighten the flavour of a dish and add a refreshing tangy taste.

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, which helps support the immune system.

3 Best Ways To Store Lemons

1. Store Them In Water

This is one of the easiest ways to keep lemons fresh. Place the lemons in an airtight container and fill it with enough water to fully cover them. Seal the container and store it in the refrigerator. This can help prevent the lemons from drying out and keep them fresh for longer.

2. Wrap Them In Tissue Paper

Wash the lemons and dry them thoroughly. Wrap each lemon individually in tissue paper or newspaper and place them in an airtight container. You can also use a zip-lock bag. Store them in the refrigerator to help preserve their freshness for weeks.

3. Apply A Light Coating Of Oil

After washing and drying the lemons, lightly coat their skin with a small amount of oil, such as mustard oil or a neutral cooking oil. Place them in a container and store them in the refrigerator. The thin oil layer may help reduce moisture loss and keep the lemons from drying out.

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Lemons are too useful to let go to waste. The next time you buy a large batch, try one of these simple storage methods to keep them fresh, juicy and ready to use whenever you need them.