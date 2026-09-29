While there is plenty of advice on cleaning and maintaining pans and woks, wooden ladles, spoons and spatulas also need proper care to stay in good condition. Recently, digital creator Sanjana Das shared a simple and effective method for cleaning wooden kitchen utensils on Instagram. By trying this technique, you can keep your wooden tools clean and well-maintained for longer. But before that, it is important to understand why regular cleaning is essential.





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Why It Is Important To Keep Wooden Ladles And Spoons Clean

If wooden ladles and spoons are not cleaned properly, they can absorb oil, moisture and food odours, creating an environment where bacteria may grow.

Constant exposure to moisture followed by drying can cause the wood to swell, warp or develop cracks over time.





As wooden utensils age, small wood fibres may splinter and mix with food, which is something you want to avoid.

How To Clean Wooden Ladles, Spoons And Spatulas

Simply boil the utensils in salted water with a splash of vinegar and let them simmer for a few minutes. Rinse them thoroughly and allow them to dry completely. Once dry, apply a thin layer of mustard oil all over the surface to help keep the wood nourished and prevent it from drying out.

Watch The Video Here

A simple cleaning routine like this can help keep your wooden kitchen tools fresh, hygienic and in good condition for longer.