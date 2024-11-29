Methi (fenugreek) is a winter wonder veggie known for its flavour and aroma. During chilly months, dishes like methi paratha and aloo methi ki sabzi are a total hit! But methi isn't just tasty-it's also packed with health benefits. The fibre in methi helps keep your digestive system on track, and it's loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids. The best part? You can enjoy methi long after the season ends if you store it properly. Here's how to store methi and enjoy it whenever you want!





Here Are 3 Easy Ways To Store Methi Leaves

1. Dry and Store

Want to keep methi for the long haul? Drying it out is your best bet! Simply separate the leaves from the stems and wash them thoroughly (3-4 times to get rid of dirt). Lay them out on a cotton cloth to dry, then store them in an airtight container. You'll have fenugreek leaves on hand to use in your favourite dishes whenever you're craving them.

2. Store in the Freezer

Freezing methi is another smart way to store it. First, wash the leaves 3-4 times to remove any dirt. Let them dry completely, then chop them finely and separate the stems. Pack the chopped leaves in a ziplock bag, seal it up, and pop it in the freezer. Take them out only when you're ready to cook!

3. Wrap in Paper Towel

If you want to keep methi fresh for up to 12 days, wrap it in a paper towel. Don't wash the leaves before storing them; wash them only when you're ready to use them. Once wrapped, place the leaves in a plastic bag, squeeze out the air, seal the bag, and refrigerate. You'll have fresh methi on hand for over a week!

Here Are 5 Recipes You Can Make With Methi

1. Methi Thepla

A popular Gujarati snack, thepla is made by kneading dough with methi leaves, ginger, chilli, herbs, and yogurt. It's perfect for breakfast!

2. Methi Paratha

This flavour-packed paratha is great for any meal-breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Pair it with some curd or pickles for a total treat.

3. Methi Puri

Methi puri is a must-have in Indian homes, especially during festivals. These crispy delights taste best when served with a spicy aloo curry or masala!

4. Methi Kadhi

This twist on the classic kadhi recipe adds methi leaves for extra flavour. It's comforting and perfect for a cosy meal.

5. Methi-Malai Matar

This rich dish features methi leaves, peas, cream, and a blend of spices. It pairs beautifully with naan and is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.





So, this winter, try these delicious methi recipes and bring some variety to your meals!