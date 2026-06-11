Peanuts are one of the most versatile ingredients found in many kitchens. They can be added to curries, chutneys, snacks, desserts and even salads to enhance flavour and texture. However, if peanuts are not stored properly, they can quickly lose their crunch or develop a stale taste due to moisture and exposure to air. Fresh peanuts not only improve the taste of your recipes but also retain their natural aroma and nutritional value. With a few simple storage habits, you can keep them fresh for weeks or even months. Whether you buy peanuts in bulk or use them regularly for everyday cooking, knowing the right way to store them will help reduce waste and ensure they are always ready to use.





Also Read: 5 Hatke Ways To Use Peanuts In Indian Cooking Beyond Chutney

How To Use Peanuts in Cooking

1. Roasted peanuts can be crushed and sprinkled over poha, upma or salads to add a delicious crunch and nutty flavour.





2. Ground peanuts are commonly used in Indian gravies and curries, giving the dish a rich texture and natural thickness.





3. You can blend peanuts with spices, garlic and chillies to make tasty homemade chutneys and dips.





4. Add chopped peanuts to sweets like laddoos, chikki or kheer for extra flavour and a satisfying bite.





5. Stir-fried vegetables and rice dishes become more flavourful when a handful of roasted peanuts is added just before serving.





Also Read: 8 Amazing Peanut Butter Benefits: How to Make Peanut Butter and Yummy Recipes

5 Easy Ways To Store Peanuts

1. Keep Them in an Airtight Container





Store peanuts in a clean, airtight glass or food-grade plastic container. This helps block excess air exposure and keeps them fresh and crunchy for longer.





2. Store in Zip Lock Bags





You can also store peanuts in zip lock bags by removing excess air before sealing. This is especially useful for small batches and daily use, as it keeps them compact and easy to access.





3. Store in a Cool and Dry Place





Keep peanuts away from direct sunlight, heat and humidity. A cool pantry or kitchen cabinet works best to maintain their natural flavour and prevent spoilage.





4. Refrigerate or Freeze for Longer Storage





If you buy peanuts in bulk, store them in the refrigerator or freezer. The low temperature helps extend their shelf life and prevents them from turning rancid over time.





5. Roast and Avoid Moisture for Best Results





Lightly roasting peanuts before storage can help remove any excess moisture, improving shelf life and flavour. Always use dry hands or a clean, dry spoon while handling them. Even a small amount of moisture can lead to spoilage or loss of crunch, so keeping them dry is key to long-lasting freshness.





By following these simple storage tips, you can keep peanuts fresh, crunchy and full of flavour, making every home-cooked meal more delicious and enjoyable.