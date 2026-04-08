Peanuts are a staple ingredient in many Indian kitchens. Most often, they are eaten roasted and enjoyed as a simple snack. They are also valued as a good source of protein and are commonly consumed during fasting days. But did you know that these humble peanuts can add flavour, texture and depth to many dishes, far beyond chutney?





While peanuts are widely used in South Indian cooking, they also work beautifully in curries, snacks and even desserts across regions. They add crunch, richness and a slightly nutty taste that can instantly lift a dish. Here are five creative ways to use peanuts in Indian cooking that will not only make your meals tastier but also help you bring variety to everyday food.





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Here Are 5 Ways To Use Peanuts In Indian Dishes:

1. Give Your Snacks A Crunchy Upgrade

Peanuts are an easy way to add flavour and texture to homemade snacks. Roast them and crush them coarsely before mixing them into sago dishes, potato tikkis, cutlets or bread roll fillings. The added crunch makes simple snacks far more satisfying and flavourful.

2. Use Peanuts To Enrich Gravies

Cashews are often used to make gravies rich and creamy, but peanuts work just as well and are more affordable. You can soak peanuts and grind them into a smooth paste, or roast them with spices before grinding. Adding this to gravies gives thickness, flavour and a lovely nutty depth.

3. Turn Peanuts Into A Tasty Chaat

Peanut chaat is a quick and delicious snack that is perfect for guests. Mix roasted peanuts with finely chopped onions, tomatoes and green chillies. Add spices, a squeeze of lemon juice and some cucumber for freshness and extra nutrition. It is simple, filling and full of flavour.





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4. Enhance Stuffed Vegetables With Peanuts

Peanuts are excellent for stuffing vegetables. Grind roasted peanuts coarsely and mix with red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, coriander powder and amchur. This mixture works well for stuffing okra, bitter gourd or brinjal, giving the dish a rich and earthy taste.

5. Add Peanuts To Traditional Desserts

Peanuts are widely used in Indian sweets, with peanut chikki being one of the most popular examples. They are also great for making cookies, peanut barfi and laddoos. Used whole or ground, peanuts add texture and a comforting flavour to desserts.





Apart from these ideas, peanuts can be added to homemade namkeen, salads, lemon rice or tamarind rice for extra crunch. So the next time peanuts are sitting in your kitchen, don't limit them to chutney, use them creatively to make everyday dishes more exciting.