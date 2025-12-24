Tacos have become a global favourite, loved for their versatility and bold flavours. Traditionally, they feature a crunchy shell filled with seasoned meat, fresh veggies, and gooey cheese. The best part? You can easily make them at home or order endless varieties through an online food delivery app. But imagine giving this classic a desi twist, blending rich Indian flavours with the Mexican crunch you love. That's exactly what this recipe does - a fusion that's indulgent, exciting and surprisingly easy to pull off. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @noor.baqtiar, and it's about to change the way you think about tacos!

What Makes Butter Chicken Tacos A Must-Try?

Butter chicken tacos combine the rich, creamy flavours of classic Indian butter chicken with the crisp, cheesy goodness of tacos. This fusion dish offers the best of both worlds - spiced, flavorful chicken wrapped in a crunchy shell with gooey melted cheese. Plus, they're easy to make at home and guaranteed to impress at any gathering!

Can You Make Butter Chicken Tacos Without Tacos?

Absolutely! If you don't have taco shells, you can use soft tortillas, naan, or even parathas for a similar fusion experience. The flavours remain just as indulgent. You can even turn it into a wrap or roll for a quick, on-the-go meal.

What Cheese Works Best For Butter Chicken Tacos?

Mozzarella is a great choice for its meltability, but you can also try cheddar or a mix of cheeses for extra flavour. A little paneer can add an Indian twist too! For a bold kick, consider adding a sprinkle of crumbled feta or smoked cheese for depth.

Are Butter Chicken Tacos Spicy?

They have a mild heat from the red chilli powder, but the cream and butter balance it out beautifully. You can adjust the spice level to suit your taste. This way, the dish stays versatile, perfect for those who love bold flavours and equally enjoyable for those who prefer a milder bite.

Can You Prepare Butter Chicken Tacos Ahead Of Time?

Yes! You can make the butter chicken in advance and store it in the fridge. When ready to serve, just assemble the tacos fresh so they stay crispy. Reheat the butter chicken gently before adding it to the tacos to keep the flavours rich and the texture perfect.

How To Make Butter Chicken Tacos | Tacos Recipe

Butter Chicken Preparation

Marinate chicken pieces with salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well and set aside.

Heat oil in a pan and cook the chicken until golden brown.

In another pan, melt butter and add sliced onion, cashews, diced tomato, salt, red chilli powder, and a little sugar.

Cook on medium heat until the onion and tomato soften. Let it cool, then blend into a smooth paste.

In the same pan, melt more butter, add Kashmiri red chilli powder, and stir. Pour in the prepared sauce and let it simmer briefly.

Add the cooked chicken, mix well, then finish with cream and a pinch of kasuri methi (optional). Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Taco Assembly

Heat oil in a pan and place the taco shells. Add mozzarella cheese and spoon in some butter chicken.

Let the tacos crisp up, then fold them in half.

Serve and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Butter chicken tacos are an absolute treat. You can easily make them at home or order similar taco varieties from an online food delivery app.





