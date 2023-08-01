Fast food chains often come under scrutiny for the food that they serve. Although they are subject to stringent quality checks, people often share complaints about the food they purchase from popular outlets and chains. Recently, a US resident, named Frank Siragusa, was left extremely dissatisfied with the food that he bought at a Taco Bell outlet in New York City. The man complained that the $5.49 Mexican pizza he purchased in September last year did not contain the same amount of meat filling as was advertised by Taco Bell, as stated in a report by Reuters.

A class-action suit was filed by Ridgewood resident Frank Siragusa on Monday in Brooklyn federal court. On Monday, Siragusa accused Taco Bell of 'falsely advertising' its products, including Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap and Vegan Crunchwrap. In the suit, he mentioned that the menu items advertised looked like they contained "at least double" their actual content. He showed both pictures in the lawsuit - that of the product advertised and the real counterpart served. The photograph showed a wrap filled with meat, cheese, red and green vegetables while the actual did not match up.

Also Read: Wait, What? Man Sues Restaurant Chain For Serving 'Boneless' Chicken Wings

"Taco Bell's actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling financially," the lawsuit states as per USA Today. "Taco Bell advertises larger portions of food to steer consumers to their restaurants for their meals and away from competitors that more fairly advertise the size of their menu items, unfairly diverting millions of dollars in sales that would have gone to competitors."

Taco Bell is yet to respond to the lawsuit. Meanwhile, Frank Siragusa wants the chain to compensate all the customers who purchased the items in New York State in the last three years after July 31, 2020. This amounts to at least $5 million or INR 41.2 crores.