There's nothing quite like biting into a crispy chicken taco, is there? If you're a chicken lover, you would certainly agree with us on this. The combination of flavourful, crispy chicken stuffed in a crispier taco shell is quite drool-worthy, and we don't miss the chance to indulge in one. However, whenever cravings arise, we usually end up ordering in or visiting a nearby Mexican restaurant. While this is surely convenient, making it at home from scratch has its own charm. When we know we're in control of the ingredients, we can alter the recipe according to our liking. And let's be honest, who doesn't want that? Here, we'll be sharing five easy tips that'll help you make the chicken taco of your dreams. By the end of this article, you'll be motivated enough to try your hand at making it.

Chicken Tacos Recipe: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Crispy Chicken Tacos:

1. Always use quality chicken

Before you begin with the recipe, make sure to get your hands on quality chicken. Since chicken is the primary ingredient, there's no way you can compromise on the quality. Avoid buying frozen chicken and always pick fresh chicken from your market. This way, your chicken taco will turn out just as you expected.

2. Marinate the chicken well

The next step involves marinating the chicken. To make a perfect chicken taco, combine the chicken well with all the herbs, spices, and lemon juice. The more flavours you add, the better your chicken taco will taste. Once you've marinated the chicken well, allow the chicken pieces to sit for sometime. This will help the flavours get absorbed fully.

3. Add cornstarch

Cornstarch is a popular ingredient for adding a crispy texture to several snacks. Go ahead and add some while preparing the marinade for chicken tacos as well. Cornstarch has the ability to absorb excess moisture, resulting in a crispier coating after frying. You can add 1-2 tsp to the marinade mix. Trust us, you'll surely be amazed to see the results.

4. Use the double frying method

Another way you can make your chicken taco crispy is by using the double frying method. For this, deep-fry the chicken pieces until they are partially cooked. Now, strain them and fry them again for another round. Frying the chicken pieces twice will ensure they don't lack the irresistible crispy texture you desire.

5. Don't forget to drain excess oil

Once you've fried chicken pieces, remember to drain the excess oil. Transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper so that it can absorb the oil. You can now place the chicken pieces in the taco shell along with all the other ingredients such as lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, sour cream, etc. By doing so, your chicken taco will surely offer that crispy bite you're looking for.





So, the next time you make chicken tacos at home, keep these easy tips in mind. To get started, here's an easy recipe to try.