HQbe: A Mega-App To Meet All Your End-To-End Entertainment, Hospitality And Travel Needs

HQbe makes it simpler for you to create experiences including dining, travel and entertainment

Wouldn't life be much simpler if you had access to all your entertainment and experiential needs on a single platform? For example, booking and enjoying a paragliding trip before landing at a salon and getting your makeover done to meet your significant other for a date in the evening at a happening place in the city- everything would be booked and arranged through one service provider only. Sounds crazy doesn't it? Not anymore! After displaying a successful feat in the F&B segment across Delhi NCR through a handy app, HQbe has now transitioned its platform to offer experiential services.





This versatile step by Hqbe eliminates the need for professionals and millennials alike to hop from one platform to another to arrange and book entertainment, lifestyle, F&B experiences and even travel and adventure requirements. The platform also guarantees experienced and resourceful vendors who would make sure you have a good time.





What's There For You?





The value addition comes in through the virtual assistance offered by HQbe mobile application, especially for professionals looking for relaxation after work and millennials who want to explore various options for their experiential and entertainment needs and only want the best deals and offers in Delhi NCR. The front-runner of the overall endeavor is its enterprise model which is aimed at taking charge of offsite meetings, corporate meetings and events and other rewards and recognition programs. Customized entertainment and hospitality solution for businesses and end-consumers is the USP of HQbe team.

Who Can Benefit?





HQbe - Your Experience Partner, is meant for those who are looking for 'me time', be it from the corporate sector or belonging to the millennial age group. However, with the newest offerings in place, it will continue to contribute towards event hospitality by offering a fine choice of food & beverages while striking a balance in terms of convenience and pricing.





Speaking of HQbe's latest array of services, founder Gagan Saxena said, "Food & Beverage always remains close to our heart and continues to be the core of our offerings. However, we look forward to become a one-stop solution providing options ranging from travel to taste and lifestyle to entertainment. Surely we will be having something interesting to offer to everyone."





What's Ahead At HQbe





Talking about more innovation at HQbe, Gagan said, "We aim to bring together (all) the specially curated options on a single platform to (allow you to) have a better experience with that 'wow' factor in place! However, that's not the end of the road and we will keep looking for more alliances and services from these domains to offer and to provide more options to our users", said Gagan.







