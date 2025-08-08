We love Preity Zinta's foodie reels. From indulgences during her international trips to family meals during festivals, Preity often shares glimpses of her foodie side via her Instagram handle. Her updates are candid, wholesome and full of yummy-looking treats. One of her latest reels is no different. Preity decided to share a recommendation for a restaurant near Chandigarh with her followers after she had an amazing experience dining there. She posted a reel that showed some of the delicious dishes she enjoyed with her husband and other dining companions.





Preity Zinta revealed that she visited an Italian restaurant called Coccolo. She relished a range of savoury and sweet delicacies. One of them was a Margherita pizza topped with fresh basil and extra cheese. She also tried a giant risotto ball and cheesy garlic focaccia on a sizzling skillet. Among the desserts, Preity savoured a tiramisu-like delight which seemed quite tempting. We also saw her literally breaking open the second sweet dish, which is called the Li-Moan Cheesecake, as per the menu. Layered on a crunchy biscuit bed, the main element was shaped like a lemon (and this is what Preity cracked and scooped). Her expression after tasting it indicated that it was scrumptious.

In the caption, Preity Zinta wrote, Last time I was in Chandigarh, I had the opportunity to eat at @coccolo.ind, which had yummy Italian food. I was so blown away by the taste and freshness of the food that I had no choice but to share this with all of you. Check it out, folks ... you will thank me. And yes! They won me over by their food, cuz this post is dil se [from the heart] & not a commercial post."







In the past, another mouth-watering reel shared by Preity Zinta showed her family's Thanksgiving feast. Along with photos and video clips of the dishes, she also shared snapshots with various family members. The montage of delicious delights and smiling faces was quite heartwarming. If you're wondering what they ate, find out more about Preity Zinta's foodie celebration here.