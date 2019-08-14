Independence Day 2019: 8 Restaurant Deals In Delhi And Mumbai To Enjoy The Biggest Festival Of India

Independence Day is just around the corner. This year India would be celebrating its 73rd Independence Day. On this national holiday, people enjoy special programs on television and indulge in lavish breakfast and lunch meals. Some of them also head out to enjoy the wonderful day with family and friends. The lovely weather is ideal to go out and have a gala time with loved ones and we have got just the right deals that you can explore in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Tricoloured dishes, varied cuisines, innovative desserts, these restaurants have really upped their culinary game to make sure you enjoy the biggest festival of India.











Delhi







1. The Imperial





The Freedom Special lunch buffet at 1911 restaurant is offering delectable tricolour-themed desserts. Indulge in delicacies like Hariyali Bunno- chicken marinated with mint and coriander, Basanti Jheenga- jumbo prawn marinated with hung curd and cheese, Ajadi ke Gole- cottage cheese dumpling served with saffron gravy, Tiranga Pulao- trio colors of rice and much more, complemented with a dessert like Kesaria Phirni- saffron rice pudding flavoured with cardamom. You can also savour hand-crafted thalis like Maharani Thali featuring vegetarian specials and Maharaja Thali offering non- vegetarian favourites at their pan-Indian restaurant Daniell's Tavern.





At 1911 restaurant, The Imperial Janpath





What: Independence Day Buffet | Buffet Price: INR 6000 + taxes for two people

When: 15th August 2019, 12:30pm to 2:45pm for Lunch





At Daniell's Tavern, The Imperial Janpath





What: Independence Day Dinner Price : INR 3500 + taxes per Maharani Thali and INR 4500 + taxes per Maharaja Thali





When: 6:30pm to 11:45pm, 6:30pm to 11:45pm





2. Viet:Nom





Delhi's first Vietnamese restaurant Viet:Nom is offering tricoloured savoury and sweet delicacies. One of their biggest highlights is their tricolour panna cotta made with the flavours of matcha, saffron and vanilla. You can try mango curry with jasmine rice and sautéed bok choy and tricolour exotic veg dim sums with mushrooms as mains. Additionally, Viet:Nom is also offering special desserts at a price point of INR 73 to their patrons celebrating the spirit of 73 years of Independence.





When: 15th-18th August 2019 |Timings: 11 am to 12 pm





Where: 17-18 DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram





3. Zambar

Zambar's special Independence Day buffet is an expansive selection of salads, appetisers, mains, and desserts. Sprout salad and garden-fresh salad, kara paniyaram, valaipoo vada, famous chicken 65, meen pollichathu, nadan veg korma, onion garlic curry, nilgri mutton and Alleppey fish curry perfectly accompany with Malabar parotta, ragi Appam and ghee roast appam. The buffet spells indulgence. Conclude your meal with moong dal halwa, payasam, Mysore pak, tiranga barfi and Independence Day special pastry.





When: Thursday, August 15, 2019 | Timing: 12 noon-11.30 pm





Where: Zambar, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurugram





Cost for one: INR 895+taxes





4. SodaBottleOpenerWala

There are discounts galore at SBOW this Independence Day. As the country completes 72 years of Independence, Delhi's favourite Parsi joint is all set to offer an exciting 72% discount on the total bill. Walk in at any SodaBottleOpenerWala outlet in Delhi/NCR with your grandparent who's 72 or older and get a 72% off on the total bill.











What: Independence Day Celebrations at SodaBottleOpenerWala





When: All-day on 15th August 2019





Where: Available at all outlets in Delhi/NCR. (Khan Market, Cyber Hub, Gurgaon & DLF Mall of India, Noida)











5. Taj City Centre Gurugram

Taj Gurugram is paying tribute to the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces with their special Independence Day deal. Here are all the deets:











Resident Guests Inclusions:





Stay - 50% savings* on Best Available Rate (Booking Period: 8 - 15 August 2019 | Stay Period: 8 August 2019 -15 October 2019)

Conveniences - 25% savings on Jiva Spa treatments and therapies

Dining - 50% savings at their all day dining restaurants (food and soft beverages only)

Non Residents Guests Inclusions:





Conveniences - 25% savings on Jiva Spa treatments and therapies valid till October 31, 2019

Dining - 50% savings at their all day dining restaurants (food and soft beverages only) valid till October 31, 2019



















Mumbai







6. Bombay Cultural Thali:

Indulge in true flavours of India with special thalis at Bombay Cultural Thali. You can take your pick from Maharashtrian, Punjabi, Goan, Sindhi and Gujarati thalis. They are also serving special veg thali only for INR 599, where they are serving sabudana vada, kalimiri aloo, paneer tikka masala, sev tamater ki subzi, Sindhi curry, dum ki kali dal, pindh de chhole, tricolour dhokla, rice, chapatti, curd, chaas, salad, and roasted papad. End the meal on a sweet note with their three-layered carrot, doodhi and beetroot halwa called Amar Akbar Anthony. In their non-veg thali (INR 699), you will get sukhat bhajiya, chicken kothmiri, Andhra chicken, Sindhi mutton, Goan prawn curry, butter chicken, tricolour dhokla, dum ki kali dal, salad, curd, rice, chapatti, chaas, roasted papad and their special Independence Day halwa.





What: Cultural Thali





When: 9th August - 15th August (12 - 3:30pm)





Where: Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Opp Bmc OFFice, Near Natraj Cinema, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400071





7. Plate And Pint:

Order a tricoloured cupcake for only INR 30 each or go for a box of 6 for only INR 180 at Plate and Pint this Independence Day. If you are not so much into sweets then fret not, for your savoury cravings you can go for their tricoloured hummus with tomato, classic & basil hummus served with lavash and pita bread at only INR 250 all day this Thursday!





What: Independence Day Special





When: Thursday, 15th August (all day)





Where: Plate & Pint, 106, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai, Maharashtra.





8. Fancy Churros:

From jumbo churros, heart churros, loop churros, churrowich, churro pizza, churro fondue, churro cup, to torolicious monster, Fancy Churros is your one-stop-shop for your churro cravings. They also have 15% off on them on August 15th. Need we say more?





What: 15% off on Fancy Churros on Independence Day





When: Thursday, August 15th, All day





Where: Toro Churro, Chowpatty, Shop no 14, Ground Floor, Sukh Sagar, Building, N S Patkar Marg, Sea Face, Chowpatty, Gamdevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day 2019!



















