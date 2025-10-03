Social media posts about interactions with food delivery agents go viral for different reasons. Both positive and negative experiences gain attention on social media, highlighting how ubiquitous online food delivery has become in our lives and society. Recently, a viral post on X sparked a discussion about the simple things one can do for a more humane interaction with delivery riders. A Delhi-based woman took to the social media platform to reveal what she recently did that made her Zomato delivery agent respond with a smile.





Also Read: Swiggy User Hails Delivery Agent's "Trust" In Him After He Couldn't Pay For Order





X user Neha Moolchandani said that a Zomato rider assigned to pick up her order came to the 11th floor to deliver it. She thanked by adressing him by his name, which was Arjun. "He got the beautiful smile just because I named him! You don't know where he's struggling in his life, how well his day is treating him, but the small gestures can make anyone's day!" the X user wrote.

Also Read: Vir Das Feels 'Industry Has Peaked' After His Interaction With Food Delivery Agent





The viral post has clocked 1.7 million views so far. In the comments, people had a lot to say about this interaction. Several users agreed that it's a good practice, albeit one that many people often overlook. They appreciated that a positive post like this was making the rounds on social media. Some users shared other gestures or efforts for a better experience with delivery agents and/or others in the service industry. Read some of the reactions below:

Before this, another heartwarming interaction between a customer and a food delivery agent went viral and got many people talking. A LinkedIn user described how a delivery rider went the extra mile (literally) to ensure the customer was satisfied. The user noted, "He didn't see me as his customer. But he saw the value in doing what was right." The user was also left inspired by the delivery agent's resilience when he learnt about his background. Read the full viral story here.