India - a name which unites different cultures, religions, customs and traditions like no other force can. In 2023, the country marks its 77th year of Independence which is indeed an occasion to celebrate. Every year, the 15th of August marks the day when independent India was born. This year, Independence Day is falling on a Tuesday which means that there are plenty of offers and deals to enjoy the entire weekend. You can now enjoy the most scrumptious meals on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in the city of your choice.

Here Are The Best Deals And Offers At Restaurants To Celebrate Independence Day 2023:

DELHI

Peepal, Delhi

The newly-opened peepal has already created waves among health-conscious individuals in Delhi. Wholesome and nutritious recipes are their forte, and so their Independence Day special menu would be no different. You can savour a range of delicious desi dishes including Aam Panna lemonade, Masala Uttapam, Paan and pista kulfi and more.





What: Special Menu at Peepal

Where: Siri Fort Institutional Area, Siri Fort, New Delhi, Delhi

When: Till August 15th (5 am - 11 pm)

Cost for two: INR 700

Padmanabham, Delhi

Avail a flat 15% discount at Padmanabham in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day. They are also hosting a live music night to invoke a sense of patriotic fervour on the special day. You can now enjoy the classic delights at the restaurant without burning a hole in your pocket!





What: Independence Day Carnival With 15% Discount

Where: Padmanabham, Pusa Road, Delhi

Bahce, Gurugram

Embracing the spirit of unity in diversity, this establishment is offering a unique treat on Independence Day - a range of meticulously crafted mocktails - all priced at just Rs. 76. Truly a great day to enjoy the 'Sip of Freedom'!





What: Sip of Freedom: Mocktails at Rs 76 only

Where: Bahce, Worldmark, Sector 65 Gurugram

Roseate House, Gurugram

Enjoy the specially curated menu by Roseate's master chefs who have skillfully crafted the Independence Day menu showcasing the authentic flavours from all four corners of India. There is Aloo Posto from the East, with Chicken Chettinad from the South and so on.





What: Independence Day special menu

Where: DEL, Roseate House, Aerocity, Gurugram

When: August 15th only

Cost per person: INR 4,000 plus taxes

Nush Mush, Gurugram

As the tricolour unfurls, a wave of emotion surges through the heart of every Indian. Nush Mush, a bakery based in Gurugram, has decided to curate a special series of tricolour cakes that represent India's diverse culture. This exclusive cake series is available only till August 15th. Place your orders now!





What: Tricolour cakes at Nush Mush

Where: Online orders through the website or Instagram

When: Till August 15th

Dhansoo Cafe, Gurugram

Known for its incredible food, Dhansoo Cafe has taken it a notch higher with its newly launched dessert platter. They are celebrating Independence Day with a special platter that captures some of the most-loved desserts of the country from all four corners. There is Mysore Pak, Nolen Gur Rasgulla, Imarti, Malai Ghewar, Pinni and Chenna Poda in their platter, aptly titled 'Unity in Diversity'.





What: Unity in Diversity dessert platter

Where: Dhansoo café, 3rd floor, Ambience Mall, Gurugram

When: August 15th, 2023 (12 pm-12 am)

Cost for two: INR 2,000 plus taxes

Westin Gurugram

Seasonal Tastes at Westin Gurugram is paying tribute to the diverse flavours of India with its new Sunday brunch series. Every Sunday, you can try traditional fare from various parts of the country. Experience a gastronomic Odyssey on Independence Day!





What: Independence Day-Special Brunch at Westin Gurugram

Where: Seasonal Tastes at Westin Gurugram

When: Every Sunday from August 6th - 27th

Cost: INR 3050 per person

Hilton India

In honour of Independence Day, Hilton India is launching a first-of-its-kind Braveheart Brunch on August 13th and 15th across its hotels nationwide. The Braveheart Brunch is a unique initiative to pay homage to the valour of our armed forces, who were at the forefront of India's struggle for freedom and celebrate India's diverse culinary heritage.





What: Braveheart Brunch for Independence Day

Where: Across Hilton outlets

When: August 13th and 15th

KOLKATA

JW Marriott, Kolkata

Indulge in the best of India's culinary heritage featuring a wide array of traditional and fusion delicacies like Pahadi Murgh Tikka, Paneer Malai Tikka, Kosha Mangsho, and Kolkata Chicken Dum Biryani. Tantalize your tastebuds from a selected assortment of live counters at their lavish Independence Day brunch.





What: Independence Day Brunch

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: August 15th (12:30 pm - 3:00 pm)

Cost per person: INR 2199 plus taxes

Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

Imbue the feeling of patriotism by enjoying a grand and lavish spread at Fairfield by Marriott. Delight the tastebuds with dishes like Amritsari Machchi, Peshawari chole, Andhra-style pulusa, Goan Fish curry, Hyderabadi biryani, and Kerala-style appam kurma to name a few.





What: Independence Day Brunch

Where: Kava at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

When: August 15th (12:30 pm - 3:30 pm)

Cost per person: INR 1886 plus taxes

The Westin Rajarhat, Kolkata

The Independence Day Special Brunch menu will showcase an elaborate spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, like Mutton Kosha, Double Makhanwala Murgh Tikka Masala to name a few. To satiate sweet cravings the culinary aficionados can feast on a delightful Dessert Island featuring, Balu Shahi, Rosogolla, Chanar Payesh, Boondi ke Ladoo.





What: Independence Day Brunch

Where: Seasonal Tastes at Westin Kolkata

When: August 15th (12:30 pm - 3:30 pm)

Cost per person: INR 1999 plus taxes

BENGALURU

Conrad Hotel, Pune and Bengaluru

At Conrad Hotel, Pune and Bengaluru; Independence Day is being celebrated with carefully selected recipes from the kitchens of the Indian army. Each dish pays tribute to the different regiments that protect our borders. Ladakhi Thukpa honours the Ladakhi regiment while Kanyakumari Fish Curry pays tribute to the Madras regiment. They are also offering special discounts for members of the army, navy and air force on the occasion.





What: Independence Day Braveheart Brunch

Where: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune and Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

When: 15th August (12:30 pm-4 pm)

Cost per person: INR 2,000 plus taxes (50% discount for army veterans)

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

A wonderful brunch spread awaits you at Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru. A tricoloured welcome drink will kickstart a lavish buffet that has an array of regional dishes to offer including Kodagu Pandi curry, Tiranga Tarkari, Tiranga Murgh Tikka, Tri coloured Mousse, and Tiranga Barfi, to name a few. There will also be cultural performances to celebrate the nation's heritage.





What: Pre-Independence Day Brunch

Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

When: August 13th (12:30 pm-3:30 pm)

Cost per person: INR 1,800 plus taxes

Hyatt Centric, MG Road, Bengaluru

You can savour the goodness of extraordinary Indian cuisines at Hyatt Centric at MG Road, Bengaluru. Whether it is the Parippu Urundai Kozambu from Tamil Nadu, the aromatic Panchkute ki Subzi from Rajasthan or the cherished Puran Poli from Maharashtra - there is so much to choose from. End your meal with tricolour peda or chamcham!





What: Pre-Independence Day Brunch

Where: Hyatt Centric, MG Road, Bengaluru

When: August 13th (12:30 pm-3:30 pm)

Cost per person: INR 2,100 plus taxes

Skydeck By Sherlock's, Bengaluru

As India rings in its 77th Independence Day, the popular eatery Skydeck in MG Road, Bengaluru decided to introduce a special menu to celebrate. You can choose from an array of tricolour and traditional Indian recipes to ring in patriotic fervour. Tiranga Dimsums, Tiranga Paneer Tikka and Tiranga Chicken Tikka are some of the amazing items available at a price of just Rs. 77!





What: Rs 77/- special menu for Independence Day

Where: Skydeck by Sherlock's, 52, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Haridevpur, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

When: August 15 (11 am - 1:30 pm)

Ibis Hotels

If you want to grab the best offer on Independence Day, ibis is where you need to be. Ibis hotels is offering an amazing 1+1 on buffet dining for all its patrons. There are also special discounts for defence personnel. Pair their delicious food with live music and enjoy!





What: 1+1 on buffet dining

Where: At all Ibis hotels Pan India (Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore)

When: August 12th-15th (12:30 pm-3:30 pm and 7:30 pm-10 pm)

Wishing all our readers a very happy Independence Day!