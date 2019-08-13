Independence Day 2019: 5 Indian Superfoods That Are Taking The Culinary World By Storm

India would be celebrating the 73rd Independence Day on 15th August 2019. Independence Day is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country. On this day, India was declared free from the British rule. It now stands tall and proud as the largest democracy of the world. While there are enough reasons to fall in love with the country each day, our food, for instance, has garnered fans from across the world. Various common kitchen ingredients are becoming all global sensation- as healthy superfoods.





Here are 5 such kitchen ingredients that are taking the culinary world by storm:





1. Haldi

Haldi or turmeric is an Indian spice that has become a rage across the globe. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, turmeric has been shown to delay ageing and onset of Alzheimer's. It may also do wonders for your heart health, heal internal injuries and boost skin health.





2. Ghee

Ghee or clarified butter has created ripples in the world of health and nutrition as the 'better butter'. Unlike refined oil, ghee is packed with good fats that help keep your heart healthy, and keep your body warm from within. Since ghee is rich in butyric acid, it is a healthier alternative for your intestines as well.

3. Kathal

Jackfruit or kathal is now a part of so many gourmet menus around the globe. From jackfruit salad to burgers, jackfruit is a versatile food that has a meaty texture and feel. It may serve as a good alternative for people who have just turned vegetarian.





4. Amaranth

Both amaranth leaves and seeds are loaded with iron, vitamins and minerals. But most importantly, they are replete with protein and fibre that makes them excellent for healthy weight loss.





5. Ragi

Ragi or nachni is one of the oldest grains known to India. This dense and coarse grain is replete with protein, fibre, iron and calcium. In addition to keeping you full and warm, ragi also helps build strong bones.





Here's wishing you all a very happy Independence Day 2019! Celebrate the festival with your friends and family and indulge to your heart's content.









