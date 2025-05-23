Have you ever woken up feeling bloated, sluggish, or just off? This could be your body's way of signalling inflammation. For those unfamiliar, inflammation is your body's natural defence mechanism, but when it shifts to chronic inflammation, problems start to arise. It quietly builds up in your body and can lead to several serious health issues. In today's world, modern lifestyle factors play a major role in increasing inflammation, and no quick home remedy seems to work. The good news is that your kitchen might hold the key to managing this condition naturally. If you struggle with chronic inflammation, this article is for you. Let us hear from experts about how a few simple ingredients can help you control this problem naturally.





Here Are 7 Symptoms Of Chronic Inflammation

Inflammation can occur in the body at any time. According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan, these are some symptoms of chronic inflammation that indicate your body may be asking for help:

1. Brain Fog: If you find yourself forgetful, confused, or unable to focus, this could be a sign of chronic inflammation as it disrupts communication between your brain and body.





2. Skin Issues: Daily acne, eczema, or psoriasis can point to chronic inflammation. These skin problems are often triggered by poor gut health or an inflammatory diet.





3. Swelling Or Puffiness: Unexplained swelling or puffiness around your hands, face, or feet could be a major sign of inflammation caused by water retention.





4. Constant Fatigue: Chronic inflammation can interfere with your energy levels by affecting your body's ability to rest and recover, leading to ongoing exhaustion.





5. Weight Fluctuations: Sudden weight gain or loss may be linked to inflammation disrupting your metabolism, causing body weight to fluctuate.





6. Gut Problems: Persistent bloating, gas, constipation, or irregular bowel movements may be caused by inflammation in the digestive tract.





7. Joint Pain: Chronic joint pain and stiffness, especially in the knees, elbows, or other joints, is another common symptom of inflammation.

Here Are 5 Superfoods To Help Manage Inflammation

Nutritionist Anusha Rodrigues highlights several kitchen staples that can help reduce chronic inflammation. These five superfoods, easily found in your pantry, could be your best allies against inflammation:

1. Aloe Vera Extract:

Known for reducing inflammation by inhibiting pro-inflammatory enzymes, aloe vera extract can be consumed by mixing 30ml in water before lunch or dinner to manage inflammation effectively.

2. Peppermint Tea:

Peppermint contains menthol, which helps reduce inflammation and soothes the gut lining. Drinking two cups of peppermint tea daily can significantly lower inflammation.

3. Soaked Black Raisins:

This centuries-old remedy works due to antioxidants and polyphenols in black raisins that reduce inflammation. Make sure to consume both the soaked raisins and the water.

4. Ginger:

A powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient, ginger contains gingerol, which reduces inflammation by calming pro-inflammatory enzymes. It is best consumed in the morning on an empty stomach.

5. Probiotics:

Probiotics, the good bacteria, reduce inflammation by regulating the immune system. Including probiotic capsules or probiotic-rich foods like curd, kefir, or kimchi can support gut health and inflammation control.

Diet Tips To Reduce Inflammation

While adding anti-inflammatory foods is important, making dietary changes is crucial to eliminating inflammation completely. Celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recommends these changes for better health:

1. Avoid Refined Oils:

Vegetable refined oils oxidise easily, damaging your body's cells and DNA, increasing inflammation, and raising the risk of heart disease.

2. Go Gluten-Free:

Removing gluten helps the gut heal and improves nutrient absorption.

3. Choose Dairy-Free Drinks:

Dairy can increase blood sugar and insulin levels, leading to weight gain and health problems such as acne, PCOS, and obesity.

4. Cut Out Refined Sugar:

Added sugars contribute to inflammation, obesity, and high blood pressure. Refined sugar lacks nutrients and can cause insulin resistance, cravings, and poor gut bacteria balance.





