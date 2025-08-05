Paneer tikka is one of those rare vegetarian dishes that even hardcore non-vegetarians will not mind fighting over. It is smoky, spicy, just the right kind of indulgent… the kind that makes you look forward to it at every dinner party. And while restaurant-style tandoori paneer has its own charm and distinct flavour, getting that same taste at home, especially without a tandoor, can feel like a stretch. But it turns out all you need is a bit of smart cooking to get that charred, smoky magic right in your own kitchen. No fancy equipment needed. Yes, your food delivery app knows what it is doing and can send over a tikka platter in minutes. But once you get the recipe right, you will see just how simple it is to make at home.





What Is Tandoori Paneer?

Tandoori paneer is a popular Indian appetiser made using paneer (cottage cheese) cubes marinated in a spiced yoghurt-based mix, then cooked at high heat to get a smoky, charred finish. Traditionally made in a tandoor (a clay oven), the dish is known for its bold flavours and crispy edges. But with a few smart swaps, it can be recreated at home using your regular kitchen tools—like a tawa, oven or air fryer. It is one of the most crowd-pleasing vegetarian starters, often served with green chutney, onion rings and lemon wedges.

6 Easy Tips For Tandoori-Style Charred Paneer At Home:

1. Use A Cast-Iron Or Heavy-Bottomed Tawa For Best Results

Non-stick pans do not retain enough heat. To achieve that restaurant-style char, you need a seriously hot cooking surface. This is why a cast-iron tawa or a heavy-bottomed pan works best. These pans hold heat well and give you those deep brown grill marks that make paneer tikka so tempting. Heat the pan until it is almost smoking, then place the paneer pieces on it. This single step makes a huge difference.

2. Always Pat The Paneer Dry Before Cooking

If you are working with paneer straight from a packet or one that has been thawed, make sure to pat it dry with a kitchen towel. Excess moisture will steam the paneer instead of searing it, which ruins the texture. The goal is to get those crisp, golden edges—not soft, steamed cubes.

3. Use Hung Curd Or Greek Yoghurt For The Marinade

Skip the watery dahi and go for thick hung curd or Greek yoghurt. It clings better to paneer and gives that signature coating. Mix it with a spoonful of besan, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and a few drops of mustard oil. The besan adds nuttiness and helps the marinade stay put during cooking. You will notice the difference instantly.

4. Let The Marinade Rest For At Least 30 Minutes

Give your marinated paneer a proper rest time—at least 30 minutes. This allows the flavours to settle in and ensures the paneer stays intact when placed on the hot tawa. You will get a crisp, flavourful crust instead of a soggy one. This also enhances the depth of flavour and makes the result far more satisfying.

5. Flip Once And Only Once

Place your marinated paneer cubes on the hot tawa and leave them alone. Let them sear for 2–3 minutes before flipping. Resist the urge to keep turning them. Flipping just once gives the underside a proper char and helps lock in that smoky flavour. If you keep moving them around, the crust will not form properly. Minimal interference is key here.

6. Use Coal For That Signature Smoky Flavour

If your paneer still feels like it is missing that final smoky punch, bring in the coal. Place a piece of hot coal in a small steel katori and set it inside your pan (off the heat). Drizzle a few drops of ghee over it, then cover the pan with a lid. Let it sit for a minute. That deep, tandoori-style aroma will infuse right into the paneer. You might not be able to tell it apart from a restaurant version. If your first attempt does not hit the mark, do not stress. It takes a bit of practice to get the flavours and texture right. And if you are craving paneer tikka but do not want to wait—well, your food delivery app is always there for backup.

How To Make Tandoori Paneer At Home In An Oven

Making tandoori paneer in an oven is pretty simple. Just preheat your oven to 220°C. Arrange the marinated paneer cubes on a wire rack or foil-lined tray. Bake for 15–20 minutes, turning once halfway through. For that irresistible charred finish, switch on the grill or broil mode in the last 2–3 minutes. Brush with ghee or butter before serving.

How To Make Tandoori Paneer In An Air Fryer

Preheat your air fryer to 200°C. Line the basket with parchment or brush with oil to prevent sticking. Spread out your marinated paneer cubes in a single layer, but do not overcrowd. Air fry for 10–12 minutes, flipping once midway, until the edges get that signature golden-brown tandoori look. It is quick, low-oil and very satisfying.





How To Make Tandoori Paneer Without Skewers

Do not have skewers? Not a problem. You can lay your marinated paneer cubes on a grill pan, tawa, baking tray or even inside an air fryer basket. Just make sure there is space between the pieces and flip them halfway through so they cook evenly and get that charred finish.

Is Tandoori Paneer Healthy?

Yes, tandoori paneer can be a healthy option, especially if you grill, bake or air-fry it. Also, it is important that you use low-fat ingredients. Paneer is rich in protein and calcium, and the marinade usually contains curd and spices, which are gut-friendly. Just go easy on the butter or ghee used for finishing, and you have got yourself a protein-rich, wholesome vegetarian snack.

5 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Paneer Tikka At Home

1. Using Dry Paneer Straight From The Fridge

Cold paneer is firmer than room-temperature paneer and won't soak in the marinade properly. Always let it rest at room temperature for 15-20 minutes and pat it dry before marinating. This helps the flavours absorb better and prevents the paneer cubes from turning rubbery.

2. Not Marinating For Enough Time

A quick 10-minute marination won't suffice. Paneer needs at least 30 minutes to 1 hour in the marinade. This won't just help with flavour but also creates that nice, sticky coating that chars beautifully when cooked.

3. Not Adding The Oil In The Marinade

A little bit of mustard oil in the marinade is important. It helps the spices stick to the paneer and creates a crusty finish when cooked. If you skip this step, the homemade tikka won't get crisp or charred properly.

4. Overcrowding The Pan

Be it a tawa, grill pan, or your air fryer, always make sure to leave space between the paneer cubes. Overcrowding leads to steaming, which means no smoky char and just soggy chunks.

5. Not Flipping The Paneer

To get that even char, don't just let one side cook and hope for the best. Flip the paneer midway and lightly press it down using a spatula to get those desi-style charred marks.





Here is a quick and easy paneer tikka recipe you can try at home.





