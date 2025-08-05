Monarch Liberty Hospitality Pvt Ltd. (MLH), the Mumbai-based hospitality group behind popular dining spots like EVE and Que Sera Sera, has appointed industry veteran Kersi Marker as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over three decades in the hospitality and F&B space, Kersi brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held leadership positions at Bastian Hospitality, EHV International, and Massive Restaurants. He has played a key role in introducing international names like Hard Rock Café, Pizza Hut, and Ping Pong to the Indian market, and is known for building scalable, profitable brands through sharp operational strategies and team development.





MLH, founded by Sumit Govind Sharma, currently runs a portfolio of successful dining concepts in Mumbai, including EVE — an elegant all-day dining space with branches in Powai, Worli, and Santacruz — Que Sera Sera, known for its European comfort cuisine, and TAT, which focuses on regional Indian fare.





“We're at a pivotal point as a group, with plans to scale and sharpen our brand story,” Sharma said.

Kersi Marker added, “MLH has built something honest and distinct. I'm here to take that forward with focus, structure, and consistency.”





His appointment is expected to bring renewed momentum to the brand's growth plans, with a clear emphasis on building hospitality experiences rooted in clarity, culture, and consistency.