Our country of rich culture and cuisines that are created over years of influences of history, traditions and people. Thanks to this, we have Rajasthani dishes like dal baati churma, Assamese omita khar, Parsi patrani macchi and many more! Can you imagine your life without having these dishes? We can't either! Another delicious regional cuisine is from the city of Hyderabad. Also known as Deccani cuisine, this authentic cooking style of Hyderabad is an amalgamation of Mughlai, Turkish and Arabic cuisines with a touch of Telegu and Marathwada food cultures.





Hyderabadi food is one of the most popular and beloved cuisines in our country. From delicious Hyderabadi biryani to decadent Hyderabadi bhagara khana, this cuisine offers various lip-smacking dishes. We have found another delicious Hyderabadi-style dish that is just too good to miss. This Hyderabadi-style mutton dal gosht is exactly what mutton and dal lovers are looking for. This dal gosht would go great with steamed rice and tandoori roti. Garnish this dish with lemon juice and fried onions to upgrade this mouth-watering dal gosht.

Dal gosht goes well with rice.

How To Make Hyderabadi-Style Mutton Dal Gosht:

To prepare this Hyderabadi-style dal gosht, start by boiling toor dal, mutton, turmeric, salt, ginger and water and cook it in a pressure cooker till the mutton is done. In a pan, saute onion in oil with a pinch of salt till they are golden brown. Add tomatoes, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric and garam masala to the onion. Add the mutton-dal into the masala and mix it properly, it is thick then add some water at this stage as well. Let the mutton cook till the masala is absorbed. The dal gosht is ready!











Click here for the full recipe of Hyderabadi Mutton Dal Gosht.











Try out this recipe and tell us how you liked it!