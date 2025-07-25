Be it your local cafe or your Instagram feed, matcha is everywhere these days. And yes, it is finally trending in India too. Once considered an exotic import from Japan, this earthy green powder is now popular across metropolitan cities, with everything from matcha lattes to matcha ice cream showing up on menus. But you do not need to spend hundreds of rupees every time. Making matcha at home is surprisingly simple and even calming. Plus, it is a great way to add a healthy new habit to your routine. Sip it in the morning instead of chai, or enjoy it as an afternoon pick-me-up. Here is how you can whisk up your own perfect cup of matcha tea at home.





Matcha Tea Recipe: How To Make Matcha At Home

Making matcha tea at home is fairly straightforward. Follow these basic steps:

1. Sift The Matcha Powder

Start by sifting 1 to 2 teaspoons of good-quality matcha powder into a bowl or mug. This will help remove clumps and give you a smooth, lump-free finish.

2. Add Warm Water

Pour in 2 tablespoons of warm water. Make sure it is not boiling. Water that is too hot can make matcha taste bitter.

3. Whisk It Well

Use a bamboo whisk and move it in an “M” or “W” motion for around 20 to 30 seconds. Keep whisking until a frothy layer forms on top. This brings out matcha's umami-rich flavour.

4. Top With More Water

Add more warm water if you want a traditional Japanese-style matcha. Stir well to combine everything evenly.

5. Add Sweetener If You Prefer

Matcha has a naturally earthy and slightly bitter taste. Add honey, maple syrup or any sweetener of your choice, if you like.

Best Way To Drink Matcha Tea: What Works For You?

There is no single correct way to drink matcha. Traditionally, matcha is prepared with warm water and whisked until frothy using a bamboo whisk. You sip it slowly, without milk or sweetener. But many people today enjoy it with milk and a little honey. The main thing is to whisk it properly and drink it fresh - do not let it sit around for too long.

How To Make Matcha Tea With Coconut Milk

Coconut milk and matcha go brilliantly together. It is creamy, slightly sweet and full of antioxidants. To make it at home, whisk 1 to 2 teaspoons of matcha powder with 2 tablespoons of warm water until it is frothy. Warm 1 cup of coconut milk separately. Pour the matcha into your cup, then top it up with hot coconut milk. Add a drizzle of honey if you like.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Matcha Tea Every Day

Matcha tea is more than just a pretty green drink. It is linked to multiple health benefits:

1. High In Antioxidants

Matcha contains catechins, a type of antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and reduce cell damage. One study shows that matcha has around 137 times more EGCG than regular green tea.

2. Supports Brain Function

Thanks to its combination of caffeine and L-theanine, matcha can help improve memory, attention and reaction time when consumed regularly.

3. Aids Weight Loss

Matcha may boost metabolism and fat burning, especially during workouts. One study suggests that taking 500 mg of matcha daily for 12 weeks could reduce BMI.

4. Helps Detox The Body

Matcha is rich in chlorophyll, which may support detoxification. Regular intake might help the body feel more balanced and energised.

5. Boosts Skin Health

Matcha's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce acne, calm redness and give your skin a healthy glow.





Should You Mix Matcha With Milk Or Water?

That depends on what you are in the mood for. If you are looking for a traditional experience, go with just warm water and no sweetener. If you want a richer, more indulgent version, add dairy or plant-based milk. Oat milk, almond milk and coconut milk work particularly well with matcha's earthy profile.

Matcha Without Whisk: Easy Tips For Beginners

No bamboo whisk? No problem. Use a small jar with a tight lid or a shaker bottle. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of matcha powder and 2 tablespoons of warm water. Close the lid and shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds. It will turn frothy and smooth. Pour it into a cup, top with milk or water and stir. You can also use a milk frother to achieve a silky finish in seconds.