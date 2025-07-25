When it comes to weight loss, Indian food is usually the last thing that comes to mind. For many of us, losing weight means eating salads and other bland foods. Which, honestly, can get boring after a while. After some time, we find ourselves craving desi Indian food that's packed with flavour. And no, Indian food isn't always full of ghee, butter and oil. There are plenty of nutritious Indian dishes that can make for an excellent addition to your weight loss diet. The best part? You can easily get them delivered to your home through an online food delivery app. So, no need to spend long hours in the kitchen. Simply order them and fuel your weight loss journey with a satisfying and healthy lunch.

Here Are 7 Healthy Indian Dishes You Can Order Online:

1. Moong Dal Khichdi

Need a meal that's easy on the stomach? Moong dal khichdi is a soothing, nutrient-dense option that's perfect for a wholesome lunch. Made with moong dal and rice, it's an excellent source of protein and fibre. Plus, it's highly adaptable - you can tailor it to your taste with your favourite veggies or spices!

Photo Credit: iStock





2. Vegetable Pulao

What's a healthier alternative to a dull salad? Vegetable pulao, perhaps? This delectable dish is a vibrant mix of veggies and fragrant spices that'll delight your taste buds. With a medley of vegetables, it's an excellent way to boost your nutrient intake.

3. Egg Curry

Rich in protein and lusciously creamy, egg curry is a lunchtime favourite. Boiled eggs in a savoury tomato-based sauce make for a fulfilling meal that'll keep you satiated and focused. Pair it with some brown rice or whole wheat roti for a hearty meal.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Chana Masala

This popular North Indian dish is a blend of chickpeas cooked in a rich, tangy tomato-based sauce, abundant in protein and fibre. Not only is it a pleasure to eat, but it's also a healthy option. You'll love it.

5. Palak Paneer

Indulge in the creamy richness of spinach and paneer, blended with aromatic spices. This dish is rich in vitamins and calcium and is an excellent option for a healthy and satisfying lunch meal. Serve with whole wheat roti or brown rice for a balanced meal.

6. Rajma Masala

Spicy and appetising, rajma masala is a popular Punjabi dish made with kidney beans in a rich tomato-based sauce. High in protein and fibre, this dish is a great option for a wholesome lunch meal.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Mixed Vegetable Sabzi

A nutritious mix of seasonal vegetables cooked with fragrant spices, mixed vegetable sabzi is an excellent way to meet your daily vitamin and mineral needs. This dish is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a perfect option for a healthy lunch.





