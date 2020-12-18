Indian Cooking Tips: What To Do With Leftover <i>Sarson Ka Saag</i>? Make These Yummy Recipes

Sarson ka saag can be used to make other yummy dishes.

You know the winter produce has arrived when your fridge is stocked with lots of greens. Methi, palak, sarson - green vegetables rule our menu like a boss. Sarson (or mustard leaves) is the most loved winter green as unlike others, it is strictly available during the cold weather only. Sarson ka saag is our winter staple, and we love every bit of it. Typical Punjabi meal of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti makes this lovely weather all the more beautiful.





Many families make sarson ka saag in a huge quantity in the anticipation that most of it will be consumed. If you top the saag and your roti with oodles of butter, there's only so much you can eat in one meal. So, more often than not, you are left with bowlful of sarson ka saag that mostly goes into freezer for next time you crave for it. If you are the one to eat frozen food, don't let the leftover saag go to waste. Make other interesting recipes with it.





How To Use Leftover Sarson Ka Saag - 5 Genius Recipe Ideas

Saag ka paratha

Just like you use leftover dal to make dal ka paratha, put leftover saag to good use and enjoy delicious parathas the next morning. Knead dough with flour and saag, and make healthy yummy sarson paratha for breakfast. Don't forget to top it with butter. Click here for sarson paratha recipe.





Sarson ka paratha is easy to make.

Saag ki poori

Knead dough with saag by combining it with half part whole wheat flour, half part semolina flour, some salt, cumin seeds and other spices of your choice. Deep fry and make crispy pooris for breakfast. Pair the pooris with spicy aloo ki sabzi, it will taste great.

Saag sandwich

If you love corn spinach cheese sandwich, you'll love this sandwich too. Smear your bread with saag and top with other veggies of your choice. Place cheese slice and toast the breads to make unique breakfast sandwich.





Saag Pulao

Make rice with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots and mix leftover sarson ka saag in it. The flavourful pulao will make for a satiating rice meal with the goodness of different vegetables. Click here for the recipe.





Saag tikki

You can use leftover saag to make your favourite evening snack - tikki - and enjoy your hot tea in winter with it. Add some mashed boiled potatoes, some salt, green chillies and garam masala and saute to make crunchy tikkis. Click here for the recipe.





Make crispy tikki with yummy saag.





Next time you fill your tummy with delicious sarson ka saag and can't have anymore, save it for these amazing recipes.







