Do not disturb Bhagyashree. She is busy having a foodie adventure in Vancouver. The actress shared glimpses of her delicious outing on Instagram. The image featured Bhagyashree enjoying a yummy plate of butter-loaded Amritsari kulcha with chole. This popular Punjabi dish consists of a distinctive flatbread served with spicy chickpea curry and a dollop of butter. The bread is known for its layered texture and flavorful stuffing, often containing potatoes, onions and spices. The combination is a classic comfort food in Indian cuisine, especially in the streets of Amritsar. As a caption, Bhagyashree wrote, "Eating the best Amritsari Kulcha in Vancouver." Take a look:

Also Read: Bhagyashree Relishes Homemade Pav Bhaji, Courtesy: Her Father-In-Law





Food and travel are inseparable for Bhagyashree. Earlier, the actress shared a video of herself enjoying pani puri at the Chandigarh airport. In the clip, the vendor can be seen preparing pani puris by cracking open the crispy puris and filling them with spiced potato and peas. Then, he dips them in a flavorful, tangy water and serves them to Bhagyashree. She eagerly takes a bite, savouring the explosion of flavours in a delightful display of street food magic at the airport. Read the full story here.

Before this, Bhagyashree went on a pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The actress gave a glimpse into her scrumptious breakfast at the holy place. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed a chef making a delicious masala dosa on a tawa, and it looked mouthwateringly yummy! Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Bhagyashree Shares A Quick And Easy Recipe For Chilla - Watch Video Here





That's not all. Last year in December, Bhagyashree flew to Indore for an event. The actress received a warm welcome at a hotel, where she was treated to a delightful spread of desserts and snacks. She shared a photo of the snack cart on Instagram, showcasing a three-tiered stand with an assortment of sweet treats. The top tier featured two round, green-dusted desserts, likely mousse cakes with a fruit garnish. The middle tier had square-shaped chocolate desserts, possibly brownies or truffles and the bottom tier offered round, golden-brown cookies. Other goodies included Indori sev, cheese straws, jeera cookies, tiramisu, tart, and macarons. Here is the full story.





Bhagyashree's culinary adventures are always entertaining!