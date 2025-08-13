Most of us have a favourite food combo that gives us instant comfort, no matter when or where we eat it. This is true for several celebrities as well. For instance, superstar Ram Charan has a very specific food pairing he cannot do without. Recently, in a conversation with Curly Tales, his wife Upasana Kamineni revealed that rasam rice with omelette is his go-to food. "Sometimes he will put it in a blender and eat it like soup," she said. She clarified that he needs an omelette with it to make the experience "authentic." Moreover, his omelette should contain masala, green chillies, and onion.





Upasana Kamineni added, "This food travels with him [Ram Charan] everywhere. Fresh rasam, hot rice and an omelette... and he's in heaven." She also explained that her husband cannot do without Indian flavours, no matter where he is. "We used to go to the best restaurants in the world. And then he would come back and say, 'Now, I need Indian food.' And I would say, 'It's 11.30 at night. Where are we going to find Indian food?' And we would go searching in different countries for Indian food."

Talking about Ram Charan's food habits, Upasana stated that at least one of his meals - either breakfast or dinner -has to have South Indian dishes. For lunch, he may be willing to try different cuisines. Additionally, she specified that the food needs to be home-cooked so that he feels satisfied. Ram Charan especially seeks this when he is shooting, which is a trait he apparently shares with his father, Chiranjeevi. Upasana Kamineni revealed, "My mother-in-law used to do this for my father-in-law. She used to make all these pre-made mixes and send them to shooting. Then you just add water to it and make upma, pongal, rasam, etc."





Upasana also explained how this inspired her to launch her ready-to-eat food brand, Athamma's Kitchen.