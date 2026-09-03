Avocados have become increasingly popular in India, appearing everywhere from toast and salads to smoothies and traditional recipes. But anyone buying the fruit has probably noticed two common options: the imported Hass avocado and the Indian avocado, often called butter fruit. They may look similar at first, but there are some important differences that consumers should know about.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke about avocados in a new video, highlighting the fruit's growing popularity, health benefits and rising demand in India. As more people add avocados to their diets, the difference between Hass and Indian varieties is becoming increasingly relevant.

Hass Avocados Are Creamier And Richer

The biggest difference the two varieties lies in the oil content. Hass avocados generally have a higher oil percentage, usually around 15 to 20 per cent. This gives them the creamy, buttery consistency that many avocado lovers prefer. This is also why Hass avocados are considered more consistent when it comes to texture and ripeness.

The rich and smooth fruit makes them perfect for dishes like guacamole, avocado toast and salads that demand that creamy consistency.





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The thick skin with bumps on it makes Hass avocados easy to identify by their skin. Once they're ripe, their skin changes colour from green to dark purple or almost black. They also have a buttery and nutty flavour and are available throughout the year.

Indian Avocados Have Less Oil And A Firmer Texture

Indian avocados are different from the imported variety in both appearance and texture. Often called butter fruit, they are generally smooth-skinned and glossy with a larger seed pit. Even when they're fully ripe and ready to be consumed, their skin usually stays green.





Becuase of their lower oil content, usually around 12 per cent or less, they are less creamy than Hass avocados and have a firmer texture. However, that doesn't mean they lack flavour.





Indian avocados are known for their mild, subtle and slightly nutty taste. Compared to the buttery taste of Hass avocadoes, these are considered to be more savoury.

The Uses Of Each Variety

The choice of avocado variety depends on what you are making. Hass avocados work particularly well for dishes that need a rich and creamy texture, like guacamole, salads and avocado spread on toast. Indian avocados, on the other hand, can be a good choice for smoothies and milkshakes.





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Indian Avocados Are Grown Closer To Home

Local avocado varieties are grown mainly in southern and western parts of India, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. They are also associated with coffee-growing regions, where avocado trees can be grown alongside other crops.





Now, there's even more attention towards cultivating avocado in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted local farmers growing Hass avocados and using intercropping with crops such as coffee and pepper to help boost incomes.