Paris is known for its rich food culture, from French bakeries and desserts to classic local dishes. Content creator Josh Slavin recently explored the city's food scene during a 100-hour trip and shared his recommendations on Instagram. In his recent video, Josh took viewers through several restaurants, cafes and bakeries he visited during his stay. He explored around 13 spots and shared his thoughts on some of the most popular ones.





Watch the full post below:

His food trail began at Au P'tit Grec, known for its large crepes and fresh ingredients. Josh found the food good but said it was "a little pricey".





He then visited Carette for its viral hot chocolate. While he enjoyed the thick, bittersweet drink topped with whipped cream, he felt the rest of the experience was average for its price.





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At Le Septième Vin, he enjoyed a traditional French meal. His dishes included garlic and herb escargot, beef bourguignon and salted toffee French toast.





Josh also stopped at Laduree, where he tried macarons for the first time. He admitted that he had avoided them because he thought they were overrated, but changed his mind after trying them there.





At Bouillon Pigalle, he tried steak frites priced at under 13 euros. He also enjoyed a five-euro cream puff.





Another stop was Marche Couvert des Enfants Rouges, where he sampled bread with French butter, pickles and cheese. He also tried oversized galettes, fried chicken with fries and aioli, and Moroccan tagine.





At La Patisserie du Meurice par Cedric Grolet, the peanut pastry stood out as his favourite.





Josh later visited Le Petit Vendome for a sandwich. While he praised the quality of the ingredients, he said the sandwich did not rank among the best he had ever eaten.





At Ambassade d'Auvergne, he tried aligot, a creamy mashed potato dish made with cheese, butter and garlic. He enjoyed the dish and also praised the restaurant's free-flowing chocolate mousse.





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His final stop was Le Relais de l'Entrecote, where he tried the restaurant's famous steak frites, served with bread and salad. The meal also came with refills of steak and fries, along with desserts.





The video has attracted several reactions online. While some viewers saved the recommendations for future trips, others shared their own Paris food suggestions.





One user wrote, "Everything, minus the snails, looks so good to me."





Another asked, "So you only went to try out the already viral places."





A viewer also suggested trying French onion soup on his next visit.