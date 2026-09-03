Avocados were once something many of us ordered every time we ate out. They belonged to fancy cafes and Instagram feeds. But that has changed. Today, avocados have entered many Indian households. They are appearing on breakfast plates, in salads, smoothies, chutneys and, of course, on toast.





And now, the humble avocado has received attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. In a recent social media reel, PM Modi spoke about the growing craze around avocados and how the fruit, once unfamiliar to most Indians, is now finding a place on dining tables. He also highlighted how changing food habits are opening up new opportunities for Indian farmers.

From Gen Z's favourite avocado toast to farmers growing the fruit in India, the avocado story is getting bigger.





Following the Prime Minister's post, NDTV anchor Rahesha Sehgal spoke to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho about the growing popularity of avocados, their health benefits, Indian varieties and the biggest mistake people make while eating them.

From Avocado Toast To Indian Farms

Luke said it was fascinating to see the Prime Minister talk about avocados because the idea of diversity in our diet had come up during their earlier conversations about nutrition and preventive health. "One powerful word" that stood out for Luke was "diversity on our plate."





He said India needs to explore more foods that can grow in the country and support overall health.





But don't call avocado a superfood, he warned. For Luke, avocado is simply another nutritious food that can add variety to our meals. And it does come with several health benefits.





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The Many Benefits Of Avocados

Luke said avocados can support heart health because of their potassium, plant sterols and good monounsaturated fats. They are also rich in fibre. And that is important, he pointed out, because "a lot of India is constipated" and many people deal with gut-related issues.





But one of the biggest benefits, according to him, is how filling the fruit can be. Luke said avocado has a strong "satiety factor", meaning it can help you feel full for longer. That can be particularly useful in a country where, as he put it, "we love snacking" and tend to get hungry easily.





His advice was to include avocado as part of a healthy breakfast. "Pair their avocado with a healthy breakfast, their proteins and all their macros," he said, while also encouraging people to reduce unnecessary snacking and maintain healthy gaps between meals.

Luke's Favourite Way To Eat Avocado

Forget fancy avocado recipes, Luke's personal favourite is Indian guacamole. "It's like the Mexican guacamole," he said, "but we add our jeera powder on top of it, a little bit of cumin, and it just changes the taste completely."





And avocado is already finding its way into many Indian-style dishes. Luke pointed out that people are making avocado chutneys. The fruit's naturally creamy texture also makes it useful for desserts. "You just have avocado because it's nice and creamy with a little bit of raw chocolate, and you have a healthy dessert," he said.

Why Avocado Has Become A Gen Z Favourite

Avocado toast has become one of the biggest breakfast trends among young people. But Luke said the fruit's popularity is no longer limited to Gen Z. One reason for its popularity could be the changing way Indians look at breakfast. Luke pointed out that Indian breakfasts have traditionally been quite carb-heavy. Avocado offers something different.





Many people now eat avocado with eggs. And some don't even add toast. It's easy to eat, filling, and people have increasingly understood that the fruit offers several nutritional benefits.





One of the most interesting things Luke shared was that avocado is not entirely new to India. "It was grown in our country many, many years ago," he said. "It's called butter fruit."





What has changed is the popularity. Earlier, avocado was largely seen as an imported luxury food. Now, Indian avocados are being grown across southern states and are reaching more consumers. And Luke believes it is time Indians started supporting them.





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Luke admitted that people have become used to imported avocados. "They are a lot more creamier. They look a little bit different," he said. But when it comes to what the fruit offers nutritionally, he believes Indian avocados can provide the benefits people are looking for too. He said consumers now need to make "that little mind shift change and a palate change" and get used to Indian-grown avocados.





With more Indian farmers growing avocados, the fruit could also become more accessible to consumers over time.

The Biggest Misconception About Avocados

This was perhaps Luke's strongest warning. People often see a food trending on Instagram, hear that it is healthy and start eating huge quantities of it. That is not how healthy eating works. "People have to stop believing that the more avocado you eat, the better it is," Luke said.





Avocado is a calorie-dense food. For most people, Luke suggested that one-fourth to half an avocado can be enough when paired with other healthy foods. He said he knows people who eat an entire avocado in the morning and another one in the evening simply because they believe it is healthy. That, he said, is one Instagram fad he would like to change.

The Avocado Story In India Is Getting Bigger

Avocado toast may have helped turn the fruit into a Gen Z favourite. But Indian farmers are now growing avocados too. And the Prime Minister's recent post has brought fresh attention to how changing food habits can create new markets for farmers.





Luke Coutinho's advice, however, is to not treat avocado as a miracle food or eat more of it just because Instagram says it is healthy.





He advises eating it in the right quantity, paired with a balanced meal.