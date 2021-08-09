Who doesn't love a plate of warm and fluffy biryani? It has a strong fan base far and wide, and not just Indians but foodies worldwide can't seem to get over this delicacy. It makes for a perfect meal - succulent chicken pieces loaded on flavour, the aromatic rice to accompany it, and the richness of ghee and saffron milk to tie it all up, there really isn't a better dish to define wholesome goodness. And our country is truly blessed when it comes to biryani because we have not only one but many recipes for this delicacy, in fact almost every state has its own biryani recipe to swear by and every single one of them is a treat to our taste buds. One such famous biryani comes from the state of Karnataka - the Karnataka style biryani or donne biryani as locally known in the state.





(Also read : Awadhi Biryani: Get Your Slice Of Royalty With This Stellar Biryani Recipe)

Biryani is one of the most loved Indian delicacies worldwide

This easy-to-make biryani is made with a fresh and vibrant gravy and marinade of mint and coriander leaves and the tanginess of tomatoes, lemon and curd give it a lip-smacking edge. For an authentic experience, you can use a south Indian special rice called Seeraga Samba, but it works just as great with the simple biryani rice as well. With minimum ingredients and just around an hour to prepare, this is one of those dishes that you can definitely whip up for a quick feast or a fancy weeknight dinner. Sounds interesting? Give it a try today, read the recipe here:

How To Make Karnataka-Style Biryani l Karnataka-Style Biryani Recipe:

In a grinder make a smooth paste with loads of onions, garlic, ginger, mint, coriander and chilly. Use half of this paste to marinate the chicken for at least 30 mins and half to prepare the gravy. In another pan prepare the gravy by frying onions, the green paste and whole spices together. Add the marinated chicken, let that cook for a while, add the soaked rice and a lot of water. The rice will cook in the gravy itself leaving you with moist rice loaded on the flavours of biryani in every single bite. For the step-by-by recipe, click here.





(Also read : Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Authentic South Indian Mutton Biryani From Tamil Nadu!)





There you have it, a simple and easy biryani sure to be a hit among your friends and family. Try this today and let us know how you like it in the comments below.